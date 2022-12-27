Read full article on original website
3 News Now
Pending US home sales drop significantly in November
Recent data shows that buyers entering into contracts to purchase homes in the United States showed significant decline for the month of November. The drop in pending sales far exceeded expected rates previously forecasted for weeks as 2022 came to a close. That data showed that the number of buyers...
Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)
We're back at Costco and in today's article, I'm going to show you all the new products that will be available in your store very soon. I found a ton of new products, including tasty food options, low-calorie snacks, new desserts, and more. However, keep in mind that these deals may differ depending on your store and location. Additionally, I want to know where in Costco you typically shop.
3 News Now
Bahamas regulators freeze FTX assets, await delivery to creditors
Bahamas authorities announced that billions in assets connected to the downfall of the crypto currency exchange FTX is being held after its founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested there at the request of U.S. authorities. Bankman-Fried did not fight extradition and was under the watch of U.S. law enforcement, facing criminal...
