2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested following a standoff that began just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Kelvin Provost, 24, and Jason Harrison, 18, were both taken into custody. According to the Tangipahoa Parish...
Single-vehicle crash leaves Houma man dead
A single vehicle crash in Terrebonne Parish claims the life of a Houma man. Trooper Ross Brennan says 29-year-old Steven English was traveling at a high rate of speed on LA-315.
Woman found dead on I-10 Service Rd. believed to be victim of hit and run
NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent hit and run driver late Friday night on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East, according to police. The NOPD said that around 10:30 p.m., officers received a call about a person lying in the middle of the service road near Winchester Park Drive.
Suspect accused of shooting mentally disabled man arrested after car chase: JPSO
A Marrero man wanted for allegedly shooting a mentally disabled victim was arrested following a car chase on the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Joseph Dee, 21, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
Woman dies following hit-and-run along I-10 Service Road
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Friday night. Investigators were called to I-10 Service Road near Winchester Park Drive at 10:30 p.m. Once there, they found an unresponsive woman lying in the middle of the road. Emergency Medical Technicians...
Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Goldman Street
The Lafayette Police Department are investigating a shooting incident which took place on the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18pm Officers found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot
Two in custody following standoff in apartment complex Friday night
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports two subjects are in custody tonight following a two-hour stand-off north of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis says just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodlands Apartments on Woodlands Drive after being notified that 24-year-old Kelvin Provost had barricaded himself inside his apartment. Provost was wanted by a bail bondsman for weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. It was later discovered Provost also had a number of outstanding warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as well.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Ongoing Rape Investigation
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Ongoing Rape Investigation. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department revealed on December 29, 2022, that authorities are looking for a suspect accused of rape in an ongoing investigation. Shreveport Police were called on May 19, 2022, to a report...
Houma man killed after being ejected from vehicle
A Houma man is dead after crashing his car in Terrebonne Parish. It happened shortly after midnight on Thursday on Highway 315 near Hidalgo Drive.
Arrested teenager escapes from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy; search underway
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
Man accused in Hammond Walmart fire, arrested and booked
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man accused of setting a fire in a Hammond Walmart on Christmas Eve, has been arrested, according to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s office. Authorities arrested 43-year-old Terrence Michael Coe after he was allegedly seen on surveillance footage, setting a fire in the paint aisle at the Walmart in the 2700 block of W. Thomas Street.
Louisiana man found with over 100 grams of fentanyl pleads guilty
A Louisiana man has pled guilty to multiple drug and gun crimes.
Woman executed after deadly 'cat-and-mouse game' on Metairie street, detective says
By the time a surveillance camera recorded Charlene Jarreau, desperately hiding behind a closed business on a deserted Metairie street early on Dec. 7, she'd already tried twice to escape the vehicle of her abusive ex-girlfriend, authorities say. Jarreau, 42, had been roughed up, bitten on the face and hit...
2 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish
Two people are dead after a triple-car crash in Lafourche Parish. It happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 1 north of the Leeville Toll Bridge around 4:00 p.m.
Alaska police chief, formerly a New Orleans police commander, indicted on assault charge
An Alaska police chief who worked for years at the New Orleans Police Department pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he assaulted an intoxicated man while he was off duty at a resort restaurant, including allegedly shoving the man head-first into a wall and using a chokehold. A grand...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Lafourche parish authorities searching for missing 16 year-old
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Juvenile detectives are searching for Dakota McLaughlin, 16, of Golden Meadow, La. according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office previously announced that McLaughlin was absent for a legal proceeding on Oct. 19. Following his absence, detectives contacted McLaughlin’s mother who said he had not been home since Oct. 11.
Hours after 16-year-old wounded by gunfire, 2nd victim found dead at same location: NOPD
Two hours after a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded in New Orleans' Plum Orchard neighborhood Wednesday night, a second victim was found dead at the scene, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Authorities have not yet released the name of the 29-year-old deceased man, whose body was discovered...
WATCH: Suspects caught on video after shooting at car in Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH - Detectives are investigating a reported shooting on Main Street in Terrebonne Parish after two suspects were clearly caught on camera fleeing the scene. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Monday afternoon around 5 p.m.. Two alleged suspects reportedly shot at a passing vehicle, causing it to careen into a ditch. A nearby security camera caught the two running away from the car as it rolled to a stop.
Son of longtime EBR councilman dies 10 years after shooting that left him paralyzed
BATON ROUGE - The son of a longtime EBR metro councilman has died, more than a decade after he was shot in an armed robbery. Thomas Loupe died Friday after being paralyzed since the February 2012 shooting, according to an obituary published in The Advocate. Loupe was the son of...
