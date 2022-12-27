ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

WAFB

2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested following a standoff that began just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Kelvin Provost, 24, and Jason Harrison, 18, were both taken into custody. According to the Tangipahoa Parish...
TICKFAW, LA
WDSU

Woman dies following hit-and-run along I-10 Service Road

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Friday night. Investigators were called to I-10 Service Road near Winchester Park Drive at 10:30 p.m. Once there, they found an unresponsive woman lying in the middle of the road. Emergency Medical Technicians...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Two in custody following standoff in apartment complex Friday night

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports two subjects are in custody tonight following a two-hour stand-off north of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis says just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodlands Apartments on Woodlands Drive after being notified that 24-year-old Kelvin Provost had barricaded himself inside his apartment. Provost was wanted by a bail bondsman for weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. It was later discovered Provost also had a number of outstanding warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as well.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Arrested teenager escapes from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy; search underway

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Man accused in Hammond Walmart fire, arrested and booked

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man accused of setting a fire in a Hammond Walmart on Christmas Eve, has been arrested, according to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s office. Authorities arrested 43-year-old Terrence Michael Coe after he was allegedly seen on surveillance footage, setting a fire in the paint aisle at the Walmart in the 2700 block of W. Thomas Street.
HAMMOND, LA
cenlanow.com

Lafourche parish authorities searching for missing 16 year-old

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Juvenile detectives are searching for Dakota McLaughlin, 16, of Golden Meadow, La. according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office previously announced that McLaughlin was absent for a legal proceeding on Oct. 19. Following his absence, detectives contacted McLaughlin’s mother who said he had not been home since Oct. 11.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Suspects caught on video after shooting at car in Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH - Detectives are investigating a reported shooting on Main Street in Terrebonne Parish after two suspects were clearly caught on camera fleeing the scene. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Monday afternoon around 5 p.m.. Two alleged suspects reportedly shot at a passing vehicle, causing it to careen into a ditch. A nearby security camera caught the two running away from the car as it rolled to a stop.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

