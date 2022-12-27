ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Stay active this winter with PLAY Roanoke’s 100 Miler Program

ROANOKE, Va. – You can stay active this winter with PLAY Roanoke’s 100 Mile Program. Hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity level for 100 days. The distance goal is to reach 100 miles from January to April. If you achieve this goal,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

4th annual Illuminights brings in more than 50,000 people

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, the fourth annual Illuminights at Explore Park event will wrap up. This year, more than 50,000 people got out to enjoy the new displays and more than 650,000 lights, 50,000 more than 2021. “It’s been a great experience for folks to come out. Whether...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Downtown Roanoke prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations

ROANOKE, Va. – There are plenty of ways you can kick off 2023 in Downtown Roanoke. People from all over the Roanoke Valley will join together for the Big Lick Downtown Countdown. Market Square will be filled with live music, games, cocktails, and plenty of food. “We have three...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Parks & Rec Eureka Redevelopment Survey closing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, December 30 is the last day to fill out the first survey for Eureka Center’s redevelopment. The city of Roanoke is investing $13 million into the new center. Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Planning and Development Coordinator Katherine Slusher says this is the single...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: A look back on 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of restaurants that bring their own unique style and flavor to their menus. In 2022, we featured nearly 40 restaurants for Hometown Eats, all with a loyal fan base and eager to welcome new customers with open arms!. Be sure to check...
ROANOKE, VA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lynchburg, VA

Known as the City of Seven Hills or Hill City, Lynchburg in Campbell County is located along the banks of the James River in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's one of the independent cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with a population of 79,009 as of the 2020 census.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt Co. lands state grant for Buchanan brewery

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County has landed a state grant that will support the redevelopment of a long-vacant industrial site in Buchanan. Developers are renovating the former Groendyk Manufacturing buildings for a mixed-use project called Factory Flats. The $450,000 state grant announced this week will support plans for a...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Police ready up patrols for New Year’s Eve

ROANOKE, Va. – As everyone is getting excited to ring in the new year, the Roanoke Police Department is preparing to keep everyone in the star city safe, whether on the roads or downtown. On New Year’s Eve, the streets of Downtown Roanoke will be filled with people ready...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

City of Martinsville appoints new Chief of Police

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Deputy Chief Rob Fincher will become the City of Martinsville’s new Chief of Police on Jan. 1, city officials announced Friday. Fincher isn’t new to the area – he graduated from Martinsville High School and got his Bachelor of Science Degree from Averett University and Master of Arts Degree from Liberty University, officials said.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Danville’s White Mill project awarded $5 million grant

DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville received a $5 million grant to help with the revitalization of the White Mill. The project was selected by Governor Glenn Youngkin to receive money from the Commonwealth’s Industrial Revitalization Funds. The former textile mill has been vacant for over a...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg veteran honored nationally for #StillServing other veterans

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Steve Bozeman, who is being honored for dedication to country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about his service and why he feels compelled to service other veterans. The national Veterans of Foreign Wars #StillServing (vfw.org/stillserving) campaign...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
MONETA, VA
cbs17

Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
ROANOKE, VA

