Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Town of Fincastle continues 150 year old New Year's Eve bell ringing traditionCheryl E PrestonFincastle, VA
Rising temperatures in the Roanoke Valley pose a risk of bursting pipesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue RidgeJourneyswithsteveRoanoke, VA
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Stay active this winter with PLAY Roanoke’s 100 Miler Program
ROANOKE, Va. – You can stay active this winter with PLAY Roanoke’s 100 Mile Program. Hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity level for 100 days. The distance goal is to reach 100 miles from January to April. If you achieve this goal,...
WDBJ7.com
4th annual Illuminights brings in more than 50,000 people
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, the fourth annual Illuminights at Explore Park event will wrap up. This year, more than 50,000 people got out to enjoy the new displays and more than 650,000 lights, 50,000 more than 2021. “It’s been a great experience for folks to come out. Whether...
WSLS
Downtown Roanoke prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations
ROANOKE, Va. – There are plenty of ways you can kick off 2023 in Downtown Roanoke. People from all over the Roanoke Valley will join together for the Big Lick Downtown Countdown. Market Square will be filled with live music, games, cocktails, and plenty of food. “We have three...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Parks & Rec Eureka Redevelopment Survey closing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, December 30 is the last day to fill out the first survey for Eureka Center’s redevelopment. The city of Roanoke is investing $13 million into the new center. Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Planning and Development Coordinator Katherine Slusher says this is the single...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: A look back on 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of restaurants that bring their own unique style and flavor to their menus. In 2022, we featured nearly 40 restaurants for Hometown Eats, all with a loyal fan base and eager to welcome new customers with open arms!. Be sure to check...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lynchburg, VA
Known as the City of Seven Hills or Hill City, Lynchburg in Campbell County is located along the banks of the James River in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's one of the independent cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with a population of 79,009 as of the 2020 census.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Co. lands state grant for Buchanan brewery
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County has landed a state grant that will support the redevelopment of a long-vacant industrial site in Buchanan. Developers are renovating the former Groendyk Manufacturing buildings for a mixed-use project called Factory Flats. The $450,000 state grant announced this week will support plans for a...
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg developer proposes 768-unit apartment complex in Roanoke, biggest in city’s history; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg council member Treney Tweedy looks back on council service; lost re-election bid. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Farmville Town Council signs off on sale of municipal golf course; no word on whether new...
WDBJ7.com
Federal funding approved for Wiley Drive Bridge construction project in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke will be receiving federal funding for the Wiley Drive Bridge project on the Greenway. $2.5 million will go toward raising the low water bridge so it sits higher above the water. That area of the Wasena neighborhood has been prone to flooding because of how low the bridge is.
WSLS
Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
WSET
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue Ridge
A view of Roanoke from Mill MountainPhoto bySteve Sindiong. Roanoke is an up and coming city nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, filled with great museums, arts, great restaurants, brew pubs, shopping and tons of outdoor activities.
WSLS
Roanoke Police ready up patrols for New Year’s Eve
ROANOKE, Va. – As everyone is getting excited to ring in the new year, the Roanoke Police Department is preparing to keep everyone in the star city safe, whether on the roads or downtown. On New Year’s Eve, the streets of Downtown Roanoke will be filled with people ready...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Institute discovers potential piece of school’s history
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Institute believes it may have uncovered a piece of its history. “We had a community member who reached out to the chair of our board and seemed to notice what appeared to be remnants of a bridge,” Executive Director of the Christiansburg Institute Chris Sanchez said.
WSLS
City of Martinsville appoints new Chief of Police
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Deputy Chief Rob Fincher will become the City of Martinsville’s new Chief of Police on Jan. 1, city officials announced Friday. Fincher isn’t new to the area – he graduated from Martinsville High School and got his Bachelor of Science Degree from Averett University and Master of Arts Degree from Liberty University, officials said.
WSLS
Danville’s White Mill project awarded $5 million grant
DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville received a $5 million grant to help with the revitalization of the White Mill. The project was selected by Governor Glenn Youngkin to receive money from the Commonwealth’s Industrial Revitalization Funds. The former textile mill has been vacant for over a...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg veteran honored nationally for #StillServing other veterans
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Steve Bozeman, who is being honored for dedication to country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about his service and why he feels compelled to service other veterans. The national Veterans of Foreign Wars #StillServing (vfw.org/stillserving) campaign...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Parks and Recreation to host Wishful Winter Formal for people with impairments
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting a Wishful Winter Formal for people with impairments. The formal dance will take place at Camp Grove Friday, December 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A DJ will be there to play music along with light refreshments. Votes will...
WSET
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
