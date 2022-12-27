Read full article on original website
‘Come outside and fight me’: West Monroe man allegedly threatens employee for not placing his items in a bag; arrested
The West Monroe Police Department was called to A1-Mart located on the 300 block of Coleman Avenue when they discovered a male subject using profanity and yelling inside of the store.
State Police execute search warrant; Monroe duo arrested for allegedly possessing one pound of narcotics and firearm
Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Palmwood Drive in Monroe locating 21-year-old Cierra S. Brown and 28-year-old Rodderick Bradley.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating suspect involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas. Turnbow is wanted by authorities for […]
KNOE TV8
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
KNOE TV8
Monroe police arrest man accused of attempted murder
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has taken into custody a suspect who is accused of a shooting that took place on Dec. 19, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting on Dec. 19 on the 1300 Block of S. 7th St. in Monroe. Officials say one adult man was shot and taken to a hospital.
11-year-old accused of murder of 5-month-old sibling in Winn Parish
WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On December 19, 2022, first responders responded to a 9-1-1 call concerning an infant who was not breathing. The child was taken to the Winn Parish Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. According to a release, an investigation by the Winn Parish Coroner, Dr. James Lee, determined the infant had suffered […]
KNOE TV8
Morehouse Parish man arrested, multiple drugs in possession
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested Deaundrea L. Brooks, 46, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. With the arrest, MPSO removed a large amount of crystal meth and other drugs from Brooks’ possession. Brooks was found with the following substances:. 4.2...
Monroe man arrested; allegedly led police on chase and crashed
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 27, 2022, Monroe police arrested 21-year-old Darrius Williams. According to the officer, while traveling on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, he observed Williams allegedly exiting a private drive on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, almost striking the officer’s vehicle. According […]
KPLC TV
Monroe Police mourn death of officer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department announced the passing of Corporal Brian Stoddard on Dec. 29, 2022. Corporal Stoddard’s death occurred while off-duty. Stoddard served Monroe citizens for over five years. Vic Zordan, Monroe Chief of Police says, “Corporal Stoddard’s service and dedication to the Monroe Police Department...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe man dies from injuries due to house fire
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department (OPFD) responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Lilac St. in West Monroe. Firefights found an unresponsive man near the back door of the home. OPFD says the victim...
Ruston man dies in fatal house fire; investigation underway
On Monday, December 19, 2022, around 10 PM, the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Arizona Street in Ruston, La.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating December 29 Fire that Killed Two
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating December 29 Fire that Killed Two. Winnsboro, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on December 29, 2022, that deputies are investigating a house fire in Winnsboro that resulted in two deaths. The Winnsboro Fire Department was dispatched...
Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
Monroe man threatens store clerk with knife at Now Save; suspect taken into custody
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a Now Save on Martin Luther King Drive in reference to an armed robbery. The store clerk reported to officers that a Black male, later identified as 48-year-old Perry Divers, entered the store carrying a large knife. The suspect was […]
cenlanow.com
Caldwell Parish crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman
CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old...
Calhoun woman arrested for shoplifting and drug offenses; allegedly assaulted police during arrest
According to a Walmart Asset Protection agent 34-year-old Chelsea Mae Strange allegedly concealed stolen store merchandise in her purse prior to leaving the building
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 425
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 425. Catahoula Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police have confirmed that LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 425 near Clayton on December 25, 2022, at around 2:30 p.m. Thomas W. Pritchard, 63, of Vidalia, Louisiana, died as a result of the collision.
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- A plea to parents
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 8, 2022. This is the story of a 16-year old young man, full of life and energy, who loved his family and his friends. But it is a sad, tragic story. On Saturday, June 3, 2003, I left my house near Choudrant to go to Ruston. About a mile down the road, I rounded a curve and saw fire trucks, ambulances, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers in the parking lot of our local church. My first thought was the church had burned down but as I slowed and passed by, I saw what was left of a vehicle—totally crushed, wrapped around a tree, and burned beyond recognition.
KNOE TV8
Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Dantavius Fredjuan Madison, 18. Madison is described as a black male standing at five feet two inches tall and weighing 144 lbs. Madison has warrants issued for his arrest on these charges:. One count...
Authorities release more information on Millhaven Road shooting; suspect identified
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department has released more information on the shooting incident that took place on December 22, 2022, on Millhaven Road. According to police, they were called to Chennault Park due to a shooting. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located […]
