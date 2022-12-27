Read full article on original website
Related
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Leslie Jones Addresses The Hate She Got From Ghostbusters
It's safe to say that 2016 was a strange time for the "Ghostbusters" franchise. With Bill Murray refusing to return to the franchise following 1989's "Ghostbusters 2" (via IndieWire) and the death of Harold Ramis in 2014 (via Chicago Tribune), Sony instead decided to reboot the franchise, focusing on a fresh female-centric cast of paranormal hunters with "Bridesmaids" director Paul Feig helming it all. The result was 2016's "Ghostbusters," also known as "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call," which followed the cast of colorful characters as they try breaking into the ghost catching business.
Why Benedict Binswanger From Firefly Lane Looks So Familiar
"Firefly Lane" premiered on Netflix on February 3rd, 2021. Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, the series follows longtime friends Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) from their teens in the '70s all the way through to adulthood in the early 2000s. Season 2, which divided fans over its Tully-Kate conflict, was split into two parts, with the first airing on December 2nd, 2022, and the second set to make its way onto the streaming platform on June 8th, 2023. The show has been well received by audiences and fans of Hannah's book, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and has many eagerly awaiting the fate of their favorite characters when the show returns.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Much Prefers The Show's Single-Camera Format
Annie Potts is no stranger to the multi-camera sitcom format. For seven seasons, from the '80s through the '90s, Potts played Mary Jo Shively, one of the very few characters to appear in every episode of the hit sitcom "Designing Women." In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Potts explained that she accepted the role in "Designing Women" after having some success in film because television offered her more stability as a mother. "I made the choice to do 'Designing Women' because I had just been doing movies and had my little boy that I was taking on location all the time," she said. "He wanted stability. He wanted to stay in town and play soccer and have a normal life. So I thought, 'Well, it would be good to have something.' I had no idea how successful that would turn out to be."
NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show
"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
The Chicago Fire Character Death That Hit Fans The Hardest
Death on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire" comes in a variety of shapes and forms and, as Chi-Hards know all too well, can strike down even the most beloved characters with virtually no warning. Formulated as the opening volley in producer Dick Wolf's One Chicago slate of high-intensity procedurals, the hit series dishes up a slice-of-first-responder-life that is often harrowing, occasionally funny and warmhearted, but always engaging for its loyal army of weekly viewers.
Patrick John Flueger Is Nervous About Jesse Lee Soffer Returning To Direct Chicago PD
For those "Chicago P.D." fans who are still lying on the ground, defeated after hearing the news that the show's longtime star Jesse Lee Soffer has decided to end his run playing Det. Jay Halstead for good, it's time to pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and take in some good news. Despite the fact that the crushing effects from the revelation are still justified, fans can take some solace in the news that Soffer will be back, in some capacity, quicker than they might expect. That's because Soffer has signed on to step behind the camera for a Season 10 episode, making his directorial debut.
American Pickers' Danielle Colby Is Holding Out Hope For A Spin-Off
There are a couple of reasons why "American Pickers" has maintained such a sizable fan base over the years. First and foremost, people want to see what unique treasures the crew stumbles upon next. Since the show debuted in 2010, the team has come across plenty of weird, wacky items, from vintage motorcycles to antique Coca-Cola signs. Mike Wolfe and crew have a soft spot for old toys and ancient car parts that just need a little tender love and care to start working again.
Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Recalls Tense Kayce Fight As One Of Her Favorite Moments
Couples in "Yellowstone" are required to go through some major hurdles for love. Take Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille). The pair begin "Yellowstone," keeping their distance from Kayce's father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). But as they get sucked into the power struggles of the Yellowstone Ranch, they've been through a separation, lose a child, and both are nearly killed in an assassination attempt on the Dutton clan orchestrated by Garrett Randall (Will Patton).
Ron Howard Doesn't Sound Very Optimistic About The Possibilty Of Solo 2
Despite being directed by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard and featuring a stellar cast that included Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke, not all "Star Wars" fans were thrilled with the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Some fans accused Howard of rewriting the script after he took over, something which one of the film's actors disputed. "It's exactly the same script," the anonymous actor told Vulture. "They're filming exactly the same things. There's nothing new." But while the standalone film may not be nearly as financially successful as other "Star Wars" installments, "Solo" fans aren't the only ones hanging onto hope for a sequel.
Law & Order: SVU Planned On A Fin And Phoebe Marriage But It Never Happened
Ice-T's Odafin "Fin" Tutuola is one of the most beloved characters on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." As the second longest-running character on the series, Fin has been featured in over 500 episodes since his debut in Season 2 (via IMDb). The only cast member to appear in more episodes is none other than Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) herself.
How Historically Accurate Is Netflix's Rise Of Empires: Ottoman?
Among Netflix's offerings, historical docudramas have often been a staple, with shows such as "Vikings: Valhalla" and "The Last Kingdom." In 2020, a new series joined their ranks. Titled "Rise of Empires: Ottoman," the show follows the rule of Mehmed the Conqueror, who oversaw the Ottoman Empire during the time...
Why Wendy Case From Sons Of Anarchy Looks So Familiar
FX's "Sons of Anarchy" was a drama series that fit perfectly amongst the gritty and dark serialized shows of the 2000s and 2010s. Exploring the trials and tribulations of an illegal California motorcycle club with a dysfunctional way of mixing business with family, the program became known for its compelling story arcs, incendiary acting, and unpredictable explosions of violence. Across seven blood-filled seasons of pause-worthy significance, tragedy, depravity, loving bonds, and toxic relationships, Kurt Sutter's series continued FX's deep dive into mature storytelling following its hit series "The Shield." But it's the cast that still stands out all these years after the show ended.
Which Characters Has Cara Buono Played On Law & Order?
A show like "Law & Order" has plenty of chances to bring in lesser-known actors for different roles. Though this may seem a little shocking to hear, when one considers that "Law & Order" and its subsequent spin-offs have hundreds and hundreds of episodes, it becomes a little bit easier to understand how an actor can manage to achieve such a feat. This is even further augmented by the fact that these shows typically have an "episode of the week" format where the individual stories are fairly contained within one episode, though there can be plots that are woven throughout episodes and seasons.
More Standalone Witcher Spin-Offs May Be In The Cards
After conquering the mediums of books and video games, it was more than time for the "Witcher" franchise from creator Andrzej Sapkowski to take a swing at another creative avenue. With the help of Netflix, the beloved fantasy property made it to television in December 2019, debuting with an eight-episode first season on the streaming service. Henry Cavill stood at the forefront as Geralt of Rivia, and while it did deviate somewhat from the source material, Netflix's take on "The Witcher" encouraged even the most devoted fans of the property to give it a try.
Why Stranger Things Season 4's Escape From The Upside Down Created A Plot Hole
Season 4 of "Stranger Things" puts the Hawkins gang through the wringer as the ever-expanding cast is forced to confront new villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), with Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) finding herself on the receiving end of his torment. Reeling from the death of her stepbrother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery), in Season 3, Max's grief and guilt provide the perfect doorway for Vecna, who continues to pursue her throughout the season. She dodges him for a while thanks to the help of Kate Bush's 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill," but eventually, Max has no choice but to confront the villain.
Harry Potter Fans Want More Complex And Realistic Slytherin Relations
In the "Harry Potter" franchise, Hogwarts students are sorted into four different Houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin. During the Sorting Ceremony, the Sorting Hat sits atop a student's head to read their mind and evaluate the student for specific traits that they embody and value most before being placed into the corresponding House. Each House generally represents a set of admirable characteristics, with students personifying those characteristics.
Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Believes The Show's Imperfect Characters Are What Attracts Viewers
"Grey's Anatomy" is one of primetime TV's greatest success stories. In its 19th season as of the time of writing, the show is not only the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, but also the sixth longest-running primetime series of any show currently on the air, per Forbes. It has weathered scandals, lost its original showrunner Shonda Rhimes, and lost most of its original cast — yet, it continues to chug along.
Why Rebecca From The Big Bang Theory Looks So Familiar
Audiences who watched "The Big Bang Theory" from its start to its conclusion recall a wide collection of guest stars and fun characters along the way, such as boyfriends, girlfriends, and new coworkers. Rebecca might be a memorable character for some. She arrived in Season 10, Episode 21, "The Separation Agitation," as the girlfriend of Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn). Rebecca and Bert share a nice meal with the group, who are all very friendly, and ask how the couple met.
A.J. Cook Says The Swearing On Criminal Minds: Evolution Was Jolting
From 2005-2020, "Criminal Minds" was a hit for CBS thanks to its compelling storylines, dynamic characters, and creepy "unsubs." One of the most intriguing aspects of the series was its willingness to push the boundaries of what was acceptable for network television. With all of the psychopaths and serial killers that were featured across 15 seasons, the program's late-primetime timeslot was more than fitting. Some of the most disturbing installments of the show consistently pushed the limits of its TV-14 rating. Who can forget Jamie Kennedy's cannibal serial murderer in Season 3 or John Billingsley's child killer in Season 4? The series was never shy about pushing the subject matter to its very limits.
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0