ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Naomi Ackie on Feeling Close to Whitney Houston After Biopic (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOKSs_0jvpnbWS00

The story of the legendary Whitney Houston is being told on the big screen in the new biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to star Naomi Ackie about taking on the role of Whitney and what the late pop icon means to her.

Naomi shared, “Losing her, losing her voice, losing her presence in this industry is huge.”

She said before playing the icon that Whitney was “someone I was just in awe of.” After stepping into her shoes, “I feel very close to her experience,” Ackie said.

Stanley Tucci portrays music mogul Clive Davis, who discovered Houston.

Tucci shared, “It was fascinating what he has achieved and how his choices have influenced the music that we listen to and they've been therefore influenced our lives so significantly from Bruce Springsteen to Whitney so you want to play that person because he's fascinating and complicated and that relationship is really quite beautiful.”

Tucci also praised Whitney, saying, “No one will ever be able to sing like that again — I can't imagine.”

The film, endorsed by her estate, goes inside her rocky marriage to Bobby Brown and her complicated relationship with her father. It also takes fans behind the scenes to reveal a side of Whitney they’ve never seen, including a relationship with her best friend Robyn.

Naomi said, “It's like yes, yes icon, yes pioneer, but also a human being, also a woman, also a daughter, and a sister, you know? And a mother and all of those things that I actually think I would argue are more important.”

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is in theaters now.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
GEORGIA STATE
musictimes.com

Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'

Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey

Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
EW.com

With I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Whitney Houston's bisexuality becomes canon

For years, Whitney Houston's sexuality was whispered about and brandished on the covers of tabloids, but while she was alive, Houston denied that her friendship with Robyn Crawford was anything but that — friendship. After she died, a pair of documentaries — 2017's Whitney: Can I Be Me? and...
Popculture

Why Joy Behar Was Fired by 'Good Morning America'

Joy Behar enjoyed her own daytime television space long before The View as co-host in 1997 at the show's inception. During the recent Nov. 25 episode of the ABC reality series, Behar revealed that she worked as a receptionist at Good Morning America before transitioning to being in front of the camera. "First of all, I'd like to say that when I was fired from 'Good Morning America' years ago," the 80 year old blurted out. "I was the worst receptionist they've ever had!" she insisted, prompting co-host Sara Haines to vouch for the "true story. So I was fired, and they took me to Chippendales as my goodbye present. Welcome to Chippendales" — that she participated in all that the male striptease show has to offer, including "put[ting] the money in the guys', you know, thingy. It's fabulous!"
People

Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley share two kids: Aden and Ariah Tamera Mowry-Housley famously acted alongside her twin sister on television, but at home, she is just "Mom." The Sister, Sister star and former co-host of The Real shares son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 7, with her husband, Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011. Motherhood has given the actress and talk show host a newfound appreciation of the little things. "They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life,"...
People

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
Popculture

T.J. Holmes' Wife Marilee Fiebig's Reaction to Amy Robach Affair Revealed

T.J. Holmes' wife Marilee Fiebig was "blindsided" by his alleged affair with his Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider told Page Six. To make matters worse, if it is true that there was overlap in both relationships, it's not the first time Holmes has reportedly been unfaithful, and with a co-worker. Multiple sources tell the outlet that Holmes had a three-year affair with married producer Natasha Singh. The affair begn in 2016 and the cheating duo even reportedly confided in Robach about their infidelity, though a source close to Robach denies such, with them noting she knew nothing about the affair until the very end. Singh GMA left in 2018 and moved to NYC, where things are said to have really heated up between them. "She fell in love with him. He had a key to her apartment," an insider told the media outlet. Holmes managed to salvage his marriage with Fiebig after she reportedly learned of the affair in 2019 after discovering emails.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
extratv

extratv

86K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy