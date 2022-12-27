Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Related
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
One Iowa Business Received 800 Service Calls During Cold Streak
I think it'd be pretty safe to assume every single Iowan is happy to have that terrible winter storm behind us. It brought a lot of snow, road closures, and some truly cold weather. During the winter months, I feel like there are two groups of people. The first group...
kiwaradio.com
Start The New Year Right, Don’t Drink And Drive
Northwest Iowa — There are many ways to celebrate bringing in the New Year this Saturday, December 31st, but the choices a person makes can have bad consequences. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Kevin Krull says December is known as National Impaired Driving Awareness Month. In December alone accidents go up at least 50 percent.
KCCI.com
Spring temperatures leave Iowa heading into New Year's weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — As expected, a huge contrast in weather set up across Iowa today. Much of central/southern Iowa surged into the 50s and 60s this afternoon, breaking daily records. Northwest Iowa never made it out of the 30s. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. All this stems from...
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
KCCI.com
Iowa food pantry recovering after burst pipe causes flooding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — With the cold weather eastern Iowa saw over the past week, many have experienced burst pipes causing flooding in their homes. One Cedar Rapids church is now dealing with just that as they discovered a burst pipe impacting more than just their organization, KCRG reports.
KCRG.com
Dog abandoned at Iowa airport.
State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Updated: 3 hours ago. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,...
Warmer Than Average Weather Starts New Year
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowans making New Year’s Eve plans won’t have to worry about any dangerous cold temperatures. The National Weather Service says the next week will be warmer than normal, which is near-freezing for this time in Central Iowa. The New Year will keep the warmer-than-average weather, with temps staying in the upper 30s to mid-40s across the state.
ems1.com
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
The Cold Weather is Wreaking Havoc on Iowa Cars
As I type this, there is hope... temperatures here in eastern Iowa will very likely hit the mid-to-upper 40s by week's end. Heck, it could be in the 60s in early January. But first, we had to get there. And for many, our cars barely did - or maybe they didn't.
KWQC
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
KCRG.com
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
951thebull.com
Tom Williams- Iowa State Patrol – New Years Driving Safety 12-28-22
Rob Getz spoke with Iowa State patrolman Tom Williams regarding safe driving and winter driving for New Years weekend, along with important information on the High 5 project.
KCCI.com
Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35
KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
klkntv.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday in parts of Nebraska
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place starting at midnight and lasting into Thursday for southwest, central and northeast Nebraska. Rain will be seen first, but colder air will push through, changing it over to snow. A couple of inches of snow will be possible in the advisory area. Travel...
Salmonella risks prompt recall alert in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been issued after the discovery of possible salmonella contamination in products sold in three midwestern states. The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells due to potential contamination with salmonella. The company directly distributed […]
iheart.com
Linn Community Food Bank Remains Closed After Burst Pipe
(Linn County, Iowa) -- The Linn Community Food Bank remains closed after a burst pipe. The food bank was forced to close last Thursday when the winter storm moved across the Cedar Rapids area. There is reportedly still water inside the building. The food bank will remain closed until crews are able to remove water from inside.
iowapublicradio.org
New report finds nearly half of Iowa drivers involved in serious crashes tested positive for drugs
A new study has found nearly half of Iowa drivers involved in a traffic crash tested positive for at least one drug. The study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration screened people involved in crashes for drugs at seven Level 1 trauma centers nationally, ranging from Massachusetts to California.
Iowa DNR Reports Chronic Wasting Disease Numbers; Additional Deer Season in January
According to a press release from the Iowa DNR, any counties with unsold antlerless deer tags on January 10th, 2023, will be open for the excess tag January antlerless-only season. The season runs from January 11th to the 22nd. These tags go on sale January 10th and due to the compressed timeline, they will not be available for online purchase.
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
