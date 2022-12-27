ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurels & lances: Results, delays and education

Laurel: To finishing up. The 2022 election is officially complete, as far as the state of Pennsylvania is concerned. The Department of State announced this week that the acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman has completed certification of results. That process was delayed because of recounts and challenges in 27...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Where is Scientology’s David Miscavige?

TAMPA, Fla. — The process servers showed up to 10 Church of Scientology properties in Clearwater, Florida, and California with legal documents in hand. They tried 27 times over four months to serve Scientology leader David Miscavige with a federal trafficking lawsuit that names him as a defendant, according to records filed in the case.
CLEARWATER, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gov. Wolf ends term with strong ratings after tumultuous times

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging covid-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it. Wolf, 74, leaves...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deer hunters back bill changing opening day of deer season

A coalition of hunters and businesses across the state, including many in Chester County, are supporting legislation aimed at changing the opening day of deer season back to Monday. Pennsylvania has opened its rifle deer season on the Monday after Thanksgiving for over 60 years, that is until 2019. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Saint Vincent education students wrap up holiday with presents for local kids

Education department faculty, staff and students at Saint Vincent College purchased and wrapped holiday presents for 62 local children in December. The effort marked the return of the annual SVC Wraps for Kids program at the college in Unity after a two-year hiatus during the covid-19 pandemic. This year, the...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

$100K winning Powerball ticket sold in Butler County; jackpot rolls to $246M

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The Powerball with Power Play ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn — 26, 32, 38, 45, 56 — and the red Powerball, 1, in Wednesday’s drawing. The $1 Power...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield wrestlers have milestones in sight at Powerade

Winning 100 matches is a goal wrestlers set when they are freshmen. And if they’re good, that goal is reachable. Hempfield senior Lucas Kapusta already reached that goal Dec. 21 at Gateway. Senior Ethan Lebin should reach the 100-win milestone at this week’s Powerade Wrestling Tournament at Canon-McMillan.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy