PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: Results, delays and education
Laurel: To finishing up. The 2022 election is officially complete, as far as the state of Pennsylvania is concerned. The Department of State announced this week that the acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman has completed certification of results. That process was delayed because of recounts and challenges in 27...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Where is Scientology’s David Miscavige?
TAMPA, Fla. — The process servers showed up to 10 Church of Scientology properties in Clearwater, Florida, and California with legal documents in hand. They tried 27 times over four months to serve Scientology leader David Miscavige with a federal trafficking lawsuit that names him as a defendant, according to records filed in the case.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gov. Wolf ends term with strong ratings after tumultuous times
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging covid-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it. Wolf, 74, leaves...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. state system universities try to rein in student costs to reverse enrollment losses
The promise of a new $90 million science hall, suite-style dorms and a scenic oak grove aren’t bad selling points for a public university. But these days, Indiana University of Pennsylvania can trumpet something else that might have seemed unlikely not long ago: It’s noticeably less expensive. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer hunters back bill changing opening day of deer season
A coalition of hunters and businesses across the state, including many in Chester County, are supporting legislation aimed at changing the opening day of deer season back to Monday. Pennsylvania has opened its rifle deer season on the Monday after Thanksgiving for over 60 years, that is until 2019. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Co-op education provides work experience for area students, prospective hires for employers
Greater Latrobe senior Chase Siko is well on his way toward a career as a machinist thanks to a cooperative education program at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center. Since October, Siko has been working at Xcelicut, a Unity shop that turns out machined parts for everything from compound bows...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lawsuit accuses Moon child care center of failing to take action against employee accused of abusive conduct
The families of three small children are suing a Moon Township day care, alleging that a former employee there improperly punished them, including pulling down their pants and underwear in front of other children and employees. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, includes claims for negligence,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Saint Vincent education students wrap up holiday with presents for local kids
Education department faculty, staff and students at Saint Vincent College purchased and wrapped holiday presents for 62 local children in December. The effort marked the return of the annual SVC Wraps for Kids program at the college in Unity after a two-year hiatus during the covid-19 pandemic. This year, the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$100K winning Powerball ticket sold in Butler County; jackpot rolls to $246M
A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The Powerball with Power Play ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn — 26, 32, 38, 45, 56 — and the red Powerball, 1, in Wednesday’s drawing. The $1 Power...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield wrestlers have milestones in sight at Powerade
Winning 100 matches is a goal wrestlers set when they are freshmen. And if they’re good, that goal is reachable. Hempfield senior Lucas Kapusta already reached that goal Dec. 21 at Gateway. Senior Ethan Lebin should reach the 100-win milestone at this week’s Powerade Wrestling Tournament at Canon-McMillan.
