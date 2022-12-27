An American fighter is delighted to fight in Japan, where he can finally soccer kick someone in the head legally

Related
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan back in the hot seat for UFC ‘mistake’ — ‘He shouldn’t say something like this’
Jan Blachowicz would like to have a word with Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC color commentator took it upon himself to publicly judge the five-round contest between Blachowicz and fellow top contender Magomed Ankalaev, which ended in a split draw atop the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this month in Las Vegas.
Dana White explains why the UFC is not interested in cross-promotion events: “They’re going to be here anyway”
UFC president Dana White has explained why the promotion isn’t interested in co-promoting with other companies. For many years now, Dana White’s primary focus has been growing the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In turn, then, he’s also been growing mixed martial arts as a whole. Plenty of other...
Yardbarker
Patricio Freire: I Make More Per Fight Than the UFC Heavyweight Champion
Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire can look back on 2022 as a year to remember. After regaining the 145-pound belt in a rematch against A.J. McKee at Bellator 277 in April, Freire successfully defended the crown against Hungarian contender Adam Borics at Belaltor 286 this past October. He’ll conclude his campaign with a cross-promotional matchup against Rizin Fighting Federation champion Kleber Koike Erbst on New Year’s Eve.
Forrest Griffin Releases A Statement On The Passing Of Stephan Bonnar
TUF alum Forrest Griffin paid his respects to his former opponent and friend Stephan Bonnar. The MMA community is mourning the loss of a legend in the sport. On December 24 it was announced that former The Ultimate Fighter member and longtime UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar had passed away. Right away many fighters and fans of the UFC took to social media to express their sorrow and pay respects to the well-known UFC alum.
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Pele's daughter says her family are enduring 'sadness and despair' as he nears a month in hospital
The daughter of Brazilian football great Pele has posted a philosophical caption alongside a family photo to social media as her famous father continues his fight for life.
Late Brazilian Soccer Star Pele Left Behind a Massive Fortune: Net Worth Details
Brazilian soccer star and 3-time World Cup champion, Pelé (real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento), died after a battle with cancer on December 29, 2022. The late athlete earned an impressive net worth in his 82 years. “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
bodyslam.net
Ricky Steamboat Refused To Participate In Ric Flair’s Last Match In Fear Of Flair Passing Away
Ric Flair took some scary bumps and even bled during the match, something that he promised to do long before the event. He also faked a heart attack. Flair won the match, much to the relief of fans around the world. While speaking to Bill Apter, Ricky Steamboat finally revealed...
Andrew Tate's Father Was a Chess Master, and His Mother Raised Him in England
Few internet personalities have imploded in such spectacular fashion as Andrew Tate did recently. In the span of less than a week, he attempted to troll Greta Thunberg and got slapped down pretty hard by the climate activist, and was then detained by Romanian authorities on charges of human trafficking.
Sara McMann wants to build toward Cris Cyborg fight in Bellator: 'You beat her, you are the best featherweight'
Sara McMann sees a fight with Cris Cyborg on the horizon, but she wants to earn it. After an almost 10-year UFC tenure, McMann (13-6) signed a multifight deal with Bellator and will compete in the featherweight division. The 42-year-old Olympic silver medalist in wrestling is targeting a March return,...
Sporting News
Power rankings for Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN: Top fighters on rosters competing on New Years Eve card
Just like boxing, there are always debates regarding who the best MMA fighter is. Pound-for-pound rankings cause plenty of headaches. That is especially true when talking about other promotions. The very best of Bellator and RIZIN will face off against one another on December 31. Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN takes...
Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
Pele’s funeral and burial to take place in hometown Santos
SAO PAULO (AP) — The stadium where Brazilian soccer great Pelé played some of the best matches of his career will also hold his funeral on Monday and Tuesday. Santos, the club where Pelé played in Brazil, said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.
KSI’s manager confirms boxing match with Dillon Danis is still on after contract issues: “No excuses left to back out now”
It seems that KSI vs. Dillon Danis will go ahead after all. ‘The Nightmare’ made his return in August, knocking out two opponents in one night on DAZN pay-per-view. Following the win, the British YouTuber again called out names such as Jake Paul and Andrew Tate, amongst others. Instead,...
UFC Legend Dies
Legendary fighter Stephan Bonnar, a key figure in the growth and spread of the UFC, has reportedly died, according to The Associated Press. Bonnar reportedly died late last week following "presumed heart complications while at work," according to a statement released by the UFC. No further details regarding his death were released.
MMAWeekly.com
Henry Cejudo is not a fan of the UFC Apex
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo isn’t a fan of the UFC Apex venue in Las Vegas and believes the fighters deserve better. The facility was opened in June 2019 and served as the go-to venue during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fight promotion still uses the Apex to host fight cards and the first UFC event of 2023 will be held there. The venue seats up to 1,000 spectators.
