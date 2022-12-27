Recreational marijuana sales begin in Connecticut in two weeks

(WTNH) – Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut start exactly two weeks from today. Dispensaries are getting ready to welcome more customers.

Recreational marijuana sales begin January 10, which is about 18 months after Governor Ned Lamont signed it into law. Two weeks from Tuesday, nine dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational sales to anyone 21 and older.

Fine Fettle, which has operated as a medical marijuana dispensary, will operate three of those locations in Connecticut, which include Newington, Stamford, and Willimantic. Chief Operating Officer Ben Zachs says their company is gearing up by adding 120 new jobs.

“I expect it to be really busy,” Zachs said. “We have generally had two to four open registers at a time and we’re going to have between 8 and 11 open registers.”

Fine Fettle is requiring people to pre-order online for better efficiency and is only accepting cash or debit.

“We build a certain number of appointments per hour, so folks will be able to place an order, set up a time to pick it up, and then come and have their order ready and raring to go,” Zachs said.

Customers will initially be limited to a quarter of an ounce of cannabis flower, or its equivalent, per transaction. Cannabis gummies are legal and will eventually be sold in Connecticut, but they will not be available initially. Dispensaries are also facing strict rules when it comes to advertising.

“The place where we advertise needs to be proven to be 90 percent 21 or older, which really knocks out a lot of billboards in Connecticut,” Zachs said.

Despite some restrictions, Zachs hopes recreational marijuana sales will eliminate the stigma of marijuana.

“Like every state, it will be a rolling process to get what an ultimate market will be,” Zachs said.

Connecticut joins states including Massachusetts, Maine, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island in New England where recreational marijuana sales have been approved. Officials say the sale of cannabis will generate more than $70 million in tax revenue by 2026.

The new year will also begin with Paul Robertson moving into the role of the state’s social equity chair for the program. Robertson is currently the deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development.

He will replace the current chair, Andrea Comer when she leaves to become chief of staff for treasurer-elect Erick Russell.

