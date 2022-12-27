Read full article on original website
Boxing Insider
2022 Fighter Of The Year: Naoya Inoue
He beat Nonito Donaire in crushing fashion in their second battle. Then he went on to first school, then wipe out Paul Butler to earn the undisputed bantamweight championship of the world. Corny as it may sound, Naoya Inoue, known as “The Monster” had himself a monster of a 2022. That’s why he’s fighter of the year. And before you take points off the man’s accomplishments for fighting a past his prime Donaire or a less than stellar fellow titlist in Butler, ask yourself who else has had the year Inoue has?
Boxing Insider
Gervonta Davis, Tyson Fury, And The Need For Objectivity
Was the mother of Gervonta Davis’ child truly admitting to wrongdoing this past Friday when she claimed she shouldn’t have called 9-1-1 earlier in the week to report that Davis had attacked her? Or was she simply behaving like so many abuse victims do by ultimately defending the person who harms her? Boxing fans and analysts have their opinions, of course, but no one save the parties involved and law enforcement officials know the truth. As has already been asserted online, those who like Davis will most likely defend Davis while those who don’t will, at the very least, remain suspicious.
