Harrisburg, PA

Pennsylvania State Police report 7 dead, 116 DUI arrests over Christmas weekend

By Bill Shannon
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) –A report from the Pennsylvania State Police shows they had a busy holiday weekend out on the roads, investigating 661 motor vehicle crashes from Dec. 23-25.

Of the 661 crashes, five were deadly killing seven people. Of those five deadly crashes, alcohol played a factor in two of them, their report shows.

Troopers arrested 116 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the three-day period. Troopers issued more than 451 speeding citations, 110 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 11 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

Pennsylvania ranked top 5 most populous states despite residents leaving in 2022

CRASH DATA

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2022 (3 days) 661 5 7 113 36 2
2021 (3 days) 488 4 6 90 41 1

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations
2022 (3 days) 116 451 11 110 2,248
2021 (3 days) 181 1,131 24 124 2,728

With New Year’s Eve celebrations still ahead this week, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Remember to plan ahead for a safe ride home, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.

Chris Szymanski
3d ago

does that include the off duty cops? of they get special privileges? been there...and it happens more that you would believe

6
Cameron
3d ago

🤔 ummm what's the Numbers after a Penn state football game after all that drinking? 🧐 can I have the numbers for that, I know of many

5
FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
4d ago

They sure should be able to issue more citations for av3 day period. Looks like we have some sleepers on the taxpayers dime

