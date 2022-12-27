ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Life Prize Wheel January 2023 Official Contest Rules

General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest-specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
SE Houston warehouse catches fire twice in a single day, HFD says

A warehouse caught fire twice in a 12-hour period. Around 12 p.m. on Wednesday firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in southeast Houston, near William P. Hobby Airport and the Gulf Freeway. About 12 hours later, firefighters were called back to the warehouse to put out another fire. Firefighters observed...
RodeoHouston to announce star entertainment lineup for 2023 season

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced this week that they will announce the 2023 star entertainment lineup. The announcement will be made on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 starting at 7 p.m. during a live stream on the Rodeo’s Facebook page, a news release said. Immediately...
Severe weather and flood threat increases into tonight

Our storms are looking stronger, which translates into an expanded flood threat area. Street flooding is possible for low-lying spots and new construction sites. The severe weather threat includes the possibility of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. It includes Houston and cities farther west. These storms will be with us tonight into the overnight hours.
Houston Smoothie King manager says fired employee kidnapped, beat her

HOUSTON – A manager who worked at a Houston area Smoothie King says one of her former employees who she had recently fired ended up kidnapping and beating her earlier this year. Authorities have now issued a warrant for the former employee’s arrest. According to court documents, the...
Suspect wanted in aggravated robbery of 69-year-old man: Houston police

HOUSTON – One mas was arrested and and another is wanted for a violent robbery that left a 69-year-old man with a broken nose. On Dec. 5, at around 11:45 am, a 69-year-old man walked out of a convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth, in Houston. The man told police he was approached by several males, who began to assault him and then kicked him several times after he fell to the ground. The suspects then took his wallet and cash and then left the location in different vehicles.
VIDEO: Man arrested, woman wanted after attacking Uber driver during ride in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for robbing an Uber driver in north Houston last month. Frank Lewis Blanco, 27, has since been charged with aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury. Houston police are searching for the second suspect, 24-year-old Destinee Suzette Guerrero, who is also charged with aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury.
