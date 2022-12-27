Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 team members share their New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
The fresh slate of a new year has us motivated to make changes and set new goals. I never make resolutions. When I think of making a change I try and do it in the moment. However this year I’m making one. My resolution is to be more considerate of others.
Click2Houston.com
‘You don’t have to close out the party’: Houston leaders call for city to celebrate ‘responsibly’ this New Year’s
HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña called for residents across the area to bring in the New Year responsibly. “Let’s close this year out safely and bring in a new year -- do it safely,” Finner said....
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Little Boy, a kitty who’s looking to start off 2023 on the right paw
5-month-old Little Boy is ready to start 2023 with a new family!. The kitty, who is a Great Seal Siamese, has been at the shelter for two months, peering at people who pass by through his beautiful baby blues, volunteers from the Houston Humane Society say. Don’t let his grumpy...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel January 2023 Official Contest Rules
General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest-specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
Click2Houston.com
Videos of the year: These are the 2022 moments caught on camera we’re not likely to forget anytime soon
HOUSTON – The scary, the amazing, the beautiful, the frightening: these are just some descriptors of the videos from 2022 we won’t forget. Take a look back at some of the footage from throughout the year that made us look twice and press play again. Twin teens who...
Click2Houston.com
SE Houston warehouse catches fire twice in a single day, HFD says
A warehouse caught fire twice in a 12-hour period. Around 12 p.m. on Wednesday firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in southeast Houston, near William P. Hobby Airport and the Gulf Freeway. About 12 hours later, firefighters were called back to the warehouse to put out another fire. Firefighters observed...
Click2Houston.com
Man surrenders after SWAT officers called to home in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police said a man has surrendered Thursday morning after a SWAT situation at a home in southeast Houston. Officers were called to a home in southeast Houston around 8:15 a.m. for a “family disturbance with a weapon.”. It all happened in the 5200 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Man in his 90s hit, killed while walking in parking lot in NE Houston, police say
TOMBALL, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while in a Kroger parking lot on Friday. According to the Tomball Police Department, the incident happened at 14060 FM 2920 on the Tomball Parkway. Captain Patin with Tomball PD says the man, who...
Click2Houston.com
RodeoHouston to announce star entertainment lineup for 2023 season
HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced this week that they will announce the 2023 star entertainment lineup. The announcement will be made on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 starting at 7 p.m. during a live stream on the Rodeo’s Facebook page, a news release said. Immediately...
Click2Houston.com
Trae Tha Truth charged with assault over fight with rapper Z-Ro in August, documents show
HOUSTON – Houston’s hometown hero, activist, rapper and entrepreneur Thompson Fraizer, better known as Trae Tha Truth, has found himself in some trouble after being arrested and charged in connection to a fight that took place back in August, according to court documents. Trae has since been charged...
Click2Houston.com
Family seeks justice after mechanic was gunned down outside his shop over customer’s repair bill
HOUSTON – Instead of sharing smiles on Christmas Day, the Casillas family shared heart-wrenching tears. Now, they’re hoping Houston police can help offer some sort of closure. ”They didn’t even give him a chance,” said Sandy Casillas about her brother Luis who was killed just 2 days before...
Click2Houston.com
Police calling for public’s help after woman shot on METRORail train in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 27-year-old woman was shot on a METRORail train Wednesday in downtown Houston, according to police. METRORail officers said the shooting took place in the 5400 block of Griggs Road near the Palm Transit Center around 8:24 p.m. According to investigators, a bullet hole is now in...
Click2Houston.com
Residents wake up to strong smell of gas in air; CenterPoint says it was result of normal operating procedures
HOUSTON – Residents of the Southwest Crossing neighborhood near Chimney Rock Road and West Orem Drive woke up to the smell of gas permeating their neighborhood and a strange sound two days before Christmas. “The gas smell was sickening, nauseating,” recalled resident Marilyn Rayon. She and her husband...
Click2Houston.com
Helicopter carrying oil and gas workers with ties to Houston company crashes in Gulf of Mexico; 4 people on board remain missing
BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed Thursday while departing an oil platform. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector New...
Click2Houston.com
Severe weather and flood threat increases into tonight
Our storms are looking stronger, which translates into an expanded flood threat area. Street flooding is possible for low-lying spots and new construction sites. The severe weather threat includes the possibility of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. It includes Houston and cities farther west. These storms will be with us tonight into the overnight hours.
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Wingstop employee found shot, killed inside his vehicle in west Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound inside his car late Friday night in west Harris County, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Fry Road near...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Smoothie King manager says fired employee kidnapped, beat her
HOUSTON – A manager who worked at a Houston area Smoothie King says one of her former employees who she had recently fired ended up kidnapping and beating her earlier this year. Authorities have now issued a warrant for the former employee’s arrest. According to court documents, the...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted in aggravated robbery of 69-year-old man: Houston police
HOUSTON – One mas was arrested and and another is wanted for a violent robbery that left a 69-year-old man with a broken nose. On Dec. 5, at around 11:45 am, a 69-year-old man walked out of a convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth, in Houston. The man told police he was approached by several males, who began to assault him and then kicked him several times after he fell to the ground. The suspects then took his wallet and cash and then left the location in different vehicles.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Man arrested, woman wanted after attacking Uber driver during ride in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for robbing an Uber driver in north Houston last month. Frank Lewis Blanco, 27, has since been charged with aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury. Houston police are searching for the second suspect, 24-year-old Destinee Suzette Guerrero, who is also charged with aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury.
Click2Houston.com
1 dead after shooting possibly involving married couple in east Harris County, sheriff says
An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a possible domestic dispute in east Harris County, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 14600 block of Longview around 5:30 p.m. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting possibly involved a married...
