Someone made the Home Depot music into a rap and it’s perfection
Not all dads are home improvement weekend warriors, but for those who are, Home Depot is where it's at. Like, literally, it's where everything is at. It's where they get tools, parts, materials—everything from honking huge sheets of wood to the tiniest little nuts and bolts. If you need it, Home Depot has it. If Home Depot doesn't have it, it probably doesn't exist.
For DIY dads, Home Depot is a second home and as much as I hate to stereotype, there are some common characteristics these dads share. I know because I'm married to one. And nowhere is this stereotype summed up as succinctly—or hilariously—as in the 33-second rap song YouTube gamer Welyn created using the Home Depot theme song.
I mean, just check out the opening lyrics:
I'm talkin' propane on the gas grill
Open flame, hold the pan still
In flannel, it's plaid, still
Never question the dad skill
I'm in the backyard…
You really just have to hear it—and watch head-bobbing cat jamming out with it.
The song is available on Spotify and I'm pretty sure my kids have listened to it a hundred times. They call it "Dad's Theme Song" and they laugh hysterically every time they sing it.
The rest of the lyrics:
Tool belt, big truck, and a backpack
Workin' on a house and I flip it like a flapjack
Phillips head with a tread, hammer with a napsack
Got a creak in the knees, even got a bad back
Never back-track; two measure, one cut
Got a big beam, bolts and a lug nut
Screws and a tool kit, thinking of what does what
Hit 'em with a 'sport' when I'm beatin' 'em at putt-putt
(Heyyyy, sport!)
It's 33 seconds of perfection, truly. The home improvement dad theme song we never knew we needed.
