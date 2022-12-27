Read full article on original website
Many Rensselaer County leaders sworn-in for new term
Two Troy City Court judges and Troy City Councilman Steven Figueroa took the oath of office at the Rensselaer County Courthouse. District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly was also sworn-in for another term. “I want Rensselaer County to know that we have such an amazing team of people, such an amazing...
WNYT
Embattled Rensselaer County elections commissioner resigns in voter fraud investigation
The embattled Rensselaer County elections commissioner, Jason Schofield, is officially resigning from his position. This comes after he will reportedly plead guilty in connection to voter fraud. The Rensselaer County Legislature majority made the announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 28 on social media. It said they accepted the immediate resignation of...
WNYT
Cohoes secures nearly $400,000 in infrastructure grants
Some big money is coming to Cohoes to improve the city’s water and transportation infrastructure. City officials say nearly $400,000 in state grants will go to revitalize the Saratoga Street corridor from Cohoes Boulevard to Spring Street. Money will also be used for research on two environmental projects that...
WNYT
Free 6-week dealer academy at Rivers Casino
Rivers Casino in Schenectady has free job training for anyone considering a career behind the card tables. The casino will be holding another dealer academy, starting on Monday. It’s a free, six-week course, being offered to those 21 and older. Classes will be held from 11 a.m to 3...
WNYT
Hannaford bag program to help Saratoga senior population
Hannaford has picked a local senior food service to benefit from its fight hunger bag program during the month of January. Donations made through this program will directly benefit the Saratoga County senior nutrition program, to recipients primarily homebound and in need of nutritional support. For every $2.50 reusable fight...
WNYT
Used bookstore helps support Saratoga Springs Public Library
Many of us are finding ways to go green and do our part to recycle. A local non-profit in Saratoga Springs is doing its part to reuse books. The Friends Books Shop in the Saratoga Springs Public Library is a used bookstore managed by the Friends of the Library. It not only offers residents a chance to rehome a once loved book, it also benefits the library.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs welcomes new medical spa
Downtown Saratoga Springs is home to a new medical spa. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics recently celebrated a ribbon cutting at its new location in the Blackmer Building on Clinton Street. Bellatas – Latin for “your state of being, beautiful” – was started in Clifton Park four years ago by Laura Newey,...
WNYT
Ballston Spa museum to close until March for renovations
The Brookside Museum in Ballston Spa will be closed through March. This is for renovations and to install a new immersive exhibition on the history of Saratoga County, slated to open in spring 2023. The new history center will be positioned to host special events and speakers. The Irena Wooton...
WNYT
Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive
An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
WNYT
Chimney demolished at Glenville business to make way for solar field
The former Van Curler Greenhouse on Freemans Bridge Road began its transformation Wednesday, with the demolition of the chimney. Property owners will be putting a solar field in the back and readying the property – where the greenhouses are located – for retail. Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle...
WNYT
Saratoga to host New Year’s Fest
If you’re looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve, but don’t want to brave Times Square, don’t worry. Saratoga Springs is unveiling its new year’s fest. As we’ve told you earlier this month, the former first night Saratoga is now the Saratoga New Year’s Fest.
WNYT
Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight
Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
WNYT
Saratoga Aikido owner admits to attempted rape
The owner of Saratoga Aikido in Saratoga County pleaded guilty to attempted rape. Jonathan Aronson, 51, was accused of raping an 11-year-old girl on New Year’s Day in the town of Greenfield. The sheriff’s office said Aronson gave the girl alcohol and marijuana before assaulting her.
WNYT
Man arraigned in double Troy stabbing
A man was arraigned Thursday for a stabbing in Troy on Wednesday evening. Maurice Jones, 27, stabbed a male and a female around 6:15, near 8th and Hoosick streets, say investigators. Both victims were taken to Albany Medical Center and are expected to be okay. Jones is facing several charges,...
WNYT
Woman in Galway admits to attempted assault
A woman has pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court after an attempted assault in the town of Galway. Cassandra Morsellino, 31, was sentenced to six and a half years in state prison. Morsellino entered the victim’s home on Jersey Hill Road to steal from them. Morsellino was known to...
WNYT
State police seek pair in Valatie, East Greenbush larceny case
State police need your help with a larceny investigation from September. A purse was stolen from La Bella’s Restaurant in Valatie, say police. The credit cards were then used to buy gift cards at the East Greenbush Target. Police have now released two photos of people they’re trying to...
WNYT
Glens Falls to begin enforcing parking restrictions for first time since COVID
Glens Falls will once again start enforcing parking restrictions in the new year. A two-hour parking limit will be enforced in the downtown district from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The spots are free to park from 6 p.m. until 2...
WNYT
Man accused of Lake George break-in, assault
A man is arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting a resident inside. Matthew Charlson, 43, from Lake George entered a home on Caldwell Avenue in Lake George, said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Charlson is facing burglary charges. NewsChannel 13 has reached out to the sheriff’s...
WNYT
Albany among many airports trying to recover from Southwest Airlines chaos
The departure and arrival board at Albany International Airport seemed to be more normal on Friday than it was earlier this week. More than 11,000 flights across the country were canceled over the past week. Roughly 87% of those cancelations – according to flight tracking information – were Southwest Airlines flights.
WNYT
Siena Women’s Basketball coach temporarily stepping aside amid investigation
Siena Women’s Basketball Coach Jim Jabir announced he is temporarily stepping aside amid an investigation into his behavior. The Times Union first reported the college launched an investigation into accusations that the coach made racially insensitive and misogynistic comments. Siena College Vice President and Director of Athletics John D’Argenio...
