ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

5 things to know about your canceled Southwest flight

By Michelle Deal-Zimmerman, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAgro_0jvpidFh00
The lines at Southwest terminal at BWI Airport remain crowded as passengers try and get flights out of Baltimore. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Southwest Airlines is suffering a holiday hangover that’s causing a headache for thousands of travelers from Baltimore to San Diego.

Here we thought COVID-19 or the flu might cancel Christmas and New Year’s celebrations but it turns out an airline has gone viral instead.

According to FlightAware , over 2,900 flights into, within or from the United States have been canceled today. Of those flights, Southwest is responsible for some 2,500 cancellations. And Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has the fourth highest number of canceled flights. Only Las Vegas, Denver and Chicago have more.

Good grief.

Here are five things you need to know if you’re stuck at BWI or another airport with hopes of getting home before 2023.

1. Blame the weather but there’s plenty of blame to go around

The arctic cold that wrapped the lower-48 in its icy embrace for several days is certainly a root cause of the current situation. But also worth a look are the ongoing staffing shortages faced by several airlines due to early retirements, sickness and more. Industry insiders have pointed to particularly dire issues for Southwest, including a recent lack of ramp workers that led the airline to declare an operational emergency in Denver earlier this month.

2. To get home now, find an alternative way to go

If you need to get home within the next few days or so, start lining up alternative travel options. Rental cars seem the most obvious, but several rental agencies have experienced shortages on their lots this year. Fleets are depleted and may be extremely difficult to book especially at the airport locations. Look for offsite rental agencies that you can Uber to from the airport. For example, Enterprise had no bookings available for tomorrow at BWI, however their Silver Spring location had availability. Booking a flight on a different airline is another option for those stuck at the airport but Southwest doesn’t partner with any other airlines so travelers will be on their own in making those arrangements. At BWI, only Southwest and Spirit airlines had cancellations as of Tuesday afternoon. The remaining airlines appeared to be operating normally.

3. Southwest may reimburse for hotels and replacement flights

If you’re lucky enough to get a flight on another airline there’s a good chance Southwest will reimburse your funds or at least issue a refund for your canceled flight . Most airlines have entered into agreements with the U.S. Department of Transportation to also provide for hotel and food expenses for passengers who are delayed more than three hours by events other than weather — like staff calling out sick. So there’s the rub. If Southwest contends the delays and cancellations are primarily due to the wintry weather, passengers will face a more difficult path to be reimbursed for some costs. In a statement Monday, the airline said: “We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent…” leaving little doubt as to its position. However in a message to employees, Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan appeared to acknowledge at least some difficulty in putting together crews to work the holiday flights.

4. The Dept. of Transportation is investigating

No matter what Southwest contends, the government has already said it will investigate what happened. The Department of Transportation tweeted Monday that it would look into the airline’s holiday meltdown. The DOT specifically noted that it had concerns that Southwest was not “complying with its customer service plan .” The plan calls for the airline to give prompt notification of canceled flights, process fast refunds and arrange delivery of baggage. (We won’t discuss baggage except to say maybe save those Christmas gifts you packed for Presidents’ Day.)

5. Don’t go to the airport until you confirm your flight

Southwest has canceled 70% of its schedule as of Tuesday afternoon. That means there are a lucky few who are boarding on-time flights today. With that in mind it’s still important to check the status of your flight before heading to the airport. There are traveler reports that Southwest is not updating its itineraries online or sending text notifications to passengers who are booked on canceled flights. You can check BWI’s flight dashboard here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

'It's a nightmare': BWI travelers wait hours, days for luggage as Southwest cancels more flights

BALTIMORE - More Southwest Airlines flights in and out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport were canceled Thursday as the carrier continues to recover from last week's winter storm.According to FlightAware, 192 more Southwest flights were canceled at BWI on Thursday.As of Thursday morning, Southwest had scrubbed more than 2,360 flights, or 58% of the airline's daily scheduled trips, according to Flight Aware. Overall, data from the tracking service shows the airline has scrapped more than 15,000 flights over the past week, leading to chaos at Southwest facilities around the U.S. and forcing CEO Robert Jordan to apologize.  While Southwest Airlines works...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA

VERIFY: Here's what Southwest says to do to get your luggage back

WASHINGTON — Thousands of travelers who flew Southwest over the holiday are still missing their luggage. Airports around the country are filling up with unclaimed bags as the company’s CEO blames a breakdown in the system. Amid cancellations and long waits at BWI airport in Baltimore, a sea...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Travelers wait to be accommodated, reconnected with luggage as hundreds more flights canceled at BWI

BALTIMORE — Southwest scrapped more than 60 percent of all scheduled flights Wednesday, the most of any carrier, FlightAware reported.  While many airlines made headway with recovery efforts Monday after a massive weekend winter storm swept across the country, Southwest is under scrutiny by both federal officials and passengers for the way it handled rescheduling trips. For days, thousands of Southwest flights have been cancelled, including more than 200 Dec. 28 at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, according to FlightAware. Thursday, another 186 of the carrier's flights are scrubbed in and out of Baltimore. In a video statement posted to Twitter earlier this week,...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

NAS PAX Flight Test Causes Sonic Boom

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Around noon, we received multiple reports from St. Mary’s and Calvert County residents of a loud boom. The Sustainability Office at NAS Patuxent River did an investigation to find out where the noise came from. “An aircraft out of NAS Patuxent River was identified...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC police still searching for four murder suspects

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Chesapeake Family Life

First Day Hikes in Maryland

Embrace the chill and take your family on one of these Maryland First Day Hikes to kick off the new year!. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get active and enjoy the outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will taking place in all 50 states, including Maryland. It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of our state parks.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: Montgomery and Wheaton Mall Owner Plans to Sell All U.S. Properties By The End of 2023

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from April 2022: In March of 2021, it was reported that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) planned to sell all of it’s US holdings in 2022. This would include Montgomery Mall and Wheaton Mall (Westfield Montgomery and Westfield Wheaton), both located in Montgomery County. Chief Executive Jean-Marie Tritant told investors last week that Unibail wants to shed most of its U.S. properties by the end of 2023, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which pushes things back about a year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Resident whose apartment was damaged by burst pipe receives help online

What sounded like a heavy rainstorm was actually a pipe that froze and burst open, affecting some tenants in a northwest Baltimore apartment building. Markeis Gilliard, a resident of the building on Liberty Heights Avenue, told the 11 News I-Team he had no idea where to turn for help, so he put his plight on social media and received plenty of assistance, including some that surprised him.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy