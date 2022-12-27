ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale licenses 26 new businesses in November

The city of Glendale approved 26 new business licenses in the month of November.

Construction contracting, residential rental, and home-based businesses (including swap marts) not included in this report. As of Dec. 2, the new businesses include:

  • All Birds, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 380
  • Allergy & Immunology Specialists PLLC, 5940 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite A120
  • Awkink, 5721 W. Bell Road, Suite 12
  • BLB Elite Salon Suites, 5721 W. Bell Road
  • Boost Mobile, 4935 W. Glendale Ave., Suite 7
  • Charley’s Philly Steaks, 5845 W. Bell Road
  • Cutie Pie Esthetics, 17570 N. 75th Ave., Suite 540, Room 39
  • Domino’s, 6766 W. Glendale Ave., Suite 100
  • Eco Point Charge LLC, 6010 N. 53rd Drive
  • Goddess Boutique LLC, 5605 W. Glendale Ave.
  • Great Clips, 10222 N. 43rd Ave., Suite 12
  • Great Clips, 9524 W. Camelback Road, Suite C120
  • Hair Cuts By Alex, 5334 W. Northern Ave., Suite 101
  • Innovative Air Conditioning, 6872 NW Grand Ave.
  • Life Storage, 5256 W. Bell Road
  • Meraki Beauty Studio, 5549 W. Glendale Ave., Suite C
  • Muscle Chiropractic PLLC, 17505 N. 79th Ave., Suite 201
  • Prime Motors of Glendale LLC, 6517 N. 59th Ave.
  • Robert Graham Retail, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 740
  • Royalty Concrete & Masonry LLC, 6344 W, Orangewood Ave., Lot 11
  • Rume Health LLC, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center (parking lot)
  • Signature Cuts & Colors, 17570 N. 75th Ave., Suite 540
  • Truss Fab Companies, 7831 N. 67th Ave.
  • Vivid Beauty Bar, 7170 W. Camino San Xavier, Suite B-23
  • West Valley Smoke and Vape, 9040 W. Glendale Ave., Suite 107
  • Zwilling Ja Henckels, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 818

