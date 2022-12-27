DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement on Twitter early Saturday. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 1184 N Nova Road, Young said. All three victims have been identified, according to Young, but no suspect information was available at the time of this report.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO