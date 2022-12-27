ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WESH

Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach police investigate shooting that injured 3, chief says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement on Twitter early Saturday. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 1184 N Nova Road, Young said. All three victims have been identified, according to Young, but no suspect information was available at the time of this report.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

New records show what led to hourslong standoff with Cocoa police officer

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Records released Friday provided new details into what led up to the hourslong standoff at a Melbourne home that ended with the arrest of a Cocoa police officer. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home along Framura Lane around...
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Expect significant Orlando police presence for New Year’s Eve, retired chief says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Businesses and police are getting ready to say hello to 2023 in downtown Orlando, and that means crowds, celebrations and security. The orange ball drop has been a New Year’s Eve tradition in Orlando’s downtown for about 25 years, according to Peter Ghalam, the district manager for Church Street Entertainment.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot Friday morning in Orange County. According to Orange County officials, it happened around 5 a.m. in the area of the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard, near Orange Blossom Trail. Upon arrival, deputies found two men in their 20s who were suffering...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County family shares hopes, wishes for 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It's hard to believe in a matter of hours, we'll usher in a new year. Every year about this time, WESH 2 asks people what they wish and hope for in the new year. We usually get the thoughts of a half dozen people, but...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Osceola deputies search for thieves who broke into multiple cars on Christmas Eve

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola deputies are searching for two men suspected of stealing from multiple vehicles in Kissimmee on Christmas Eve. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies investigated the thefts on Hidden Springs Circle and discovered that multiple credit cards were stolen. Deputies said the suspected thieves fraudulently used the stolen cards at a Walmart located at 4400 13th St. in St. Cloud.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

2 shot in Buena Ventura Lakes, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting early Friday in Buena Ventura Lakes sent two people to the hospital, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the area of Seabreeze Circle, where they found two individuals with gunshot wounds. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 shot in Osceola County

Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

21 Year-Old Arrested in Port Orange, Charged with Robbery in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. - 21 year-old Collin Calvert has been arrested in connection to the December 19th armed robbery of the Mobil station on Pine Lakes Pkwy in Palm Coast. Calvert, a Volusia County resident, was initially taken in on unrelated charges by the Port Orange Police Department. The investigation...
PALM COAST, FL

