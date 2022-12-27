Read full article on original website
Related
Osceola County shooting part of long-running feud, neighbors say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Buenaventura Lakes Friday morning was the latest in an ongoing dispute between neighbors over a woman, according to multiple people living on the street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded...
click orlando
Brevard man accused of threatening wife, throwing blind dog with cancer in pool
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – A Satellite Beach man was arrested Tuesday after threatening to shoot his wife and throwing his family’s 17-year-old dog in a pool, according to the police department. Police said 52-year-old Christopher Fisher had gotten into a fight with a friend he had over at...
WESH
Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting
The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
click orlando
Daytona Beach police investigate shooting that injured 3, chief says
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement on Twitter early Saturday. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 1184 N Nova Road, Young said. All three victims have been identified, according to Young, but no suspect information was available at the time of this report.
click orlando
3 shot during argument outside laundromat in Pine Hills, deputies say
PINE HILLS, Fla. – Three people were shot early Saturday outside of a laundromat in Pine Hills by an unidentified person involved in an argument, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at 1:40 a.m. in the 5200 block of Silver Star Road, outside Super...
click orlando
Man dies, another seriously injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were shot, one fatally, not far from the intersection of U.S. 441 and Sand Lake Road early Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the men after responding to a shooting call in the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard...
click orlando
New records show what led to hourslong standoff with Cocoa police officer
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Records released Friday provided new details into what led up to the hourslong standoff at a Melbourne home that ended with the arrest of a Cocoa police officer. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home along Framura Lane around...
click orlando
Expect significant Orlando police presence for New Year’s Eve, retired chief says
ORLANDO, Fla. – Businesses and police are getting ready to say hello to 2023 in downtown Orlando, and that means crowds, celebrations and security. The orange ball drop has been a New Year’s Eve tradition in Orlando’s downtown for about 25 years, according to Peter Ghalam, the district manager for Church Street Entertainment.
WESH
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot Friday morning in Orange County. According to Orange County officials, it happened around 5 a.m. in the area of the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard, near Orange Blossom Trail. Upon arrival, deputies found two men in their 20s who were suffering...
WESH
Orange County family shares hopes, wishes for 2023
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It's hard to believe in a matter of hours, we'll usher in a new year. Every year about this time, WESH 2 asks people what they wish and hope for in the new year. We usually get the thoughts of a half dozen people, but...
click orlando
Osceola deputies search for thieves who broke into multiple cars on Christmas Eve
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola deputies are searching for two men suspected of stealing from multiple vehicles in Kissimmee on Christmas Eve. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies investigated the thefts on Hidden Springs Circle and discovered that multiple credit cards were stolen. Deputies said the suspected thieves fraudulently used the stolen cards at a Walmart located at 4400 13th St. in St. Cloud.
click orlando
1 hospitalized after fire in garage fills home with smoke, Orange County firefighters say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was hospitalized after a fire Saturday morning at a home on Lake Pickett, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The fire on Sailfin Drive resulted in smoke in the home, a department spokesperson said. [TRENDING: Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600...
click orlando
Orlando man, 48, dies after crash with tree in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 48-year-old man from Orlando died Saturday after a single-vehicle crash with a tree off of South Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 4:47 a.m. where South Orange Blossom Trail meets Conroy Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Benedict XVI,...
click orlando
2 shot in Buena Ventura Lakes, Osceola deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting early Friday in Buena Ventura Lakes sent two people to the hospital, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the area of Seabreeze Circle, where they found two individuals with gunshot wounds. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over...
Affidavit: Cocoa officer had been drinking, threatened to kill fellow officers
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa Police Officer Patrick Kelly had a bad day at work, started drinking after he returned home, and threatened numerous people before starting an armed stand-off with Brevard County deputies, his arrest affidavit reported. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Kelly, a 15-year veteran...
WESH
2 shot in Osceola County
Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
click orlando
Polk County man nabbed in Puerto Rico after killing brother on Christmas Eve, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was arrested in Puerto Rico after being accused of murdering his brother in Polk County on Christmas Eve, according to the sheriff’s office. In a release, deputies said that 35-year-old Luis Marrero was fatally shot at his home in unincorporated Lake...
click orlando
Business partners from Kissimmee shoot, kill each other in Lakeland, sheriff’s office says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two business partners are dead after a dispute led to the men shooting each other, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened Thursday at a business on U.S. 92 east in Lakeland, near Fish Hatchery Road. [TRENDING: Disney sues...
newsdaytonabeach.com
21 Year-Old Arrested in Port Orange, Charged with Robbery in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. - 21 year-old Collin Calvert has been arrested in connection to the December 19th armed robbery of the Mobil station on Pine Lakes Pkwy in Palm Coast. Calvert, a Volusia County resident, was initially taken in on unrelated charges by the Port Orange Police Department. The investigation...
Kissimmee business partners die after shooting each other over ongoing dispute, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County deputies said a business dispute turned into a deadly shootout. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at a business located at 3135 U.S. 92 East in Lakeland. Deputies said they believe the shooting happened between 31-year-old Akeido Bennett of Kissimmee, and 39-year-old Xavier Figueroa, who...
