Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County courts have received reports of individuals receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be the Jury Commissioner and stating that the person failed to appear for jury duty. The caller then demands payment of $35.00 or threatens to issue a warrant for the person’s arrest. The courts will not contact individuals who fail to report for jury duty via telephone and there is no requirement to pay a fine for failing to report unless ordered by a judge. If a person does not show up for jury duty, the courts will mail a card advising them to contact the courts.

2 DAYS AGO