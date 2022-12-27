Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home. The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
lootpress.com
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department to hold water distribution event
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department has announced a water distribution event which will take place Friday morning. The public distribution event, scheduled for Friday, December 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM, will take place at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Headquarters. It...
WDBJ7.com
$19k in cigarettes stolen from Pulaski County tobacco shop
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a smash-and-grab at a tobacco shop. Investigators say about $19,000 worth of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes was stolen. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
supertalk929.com
Pulaski County deputies searching for tobacco store bandits
The Pulaski County, VA Sheriff’s Office says a local tobacco store was broken into this week, and the suspects made away with around $19,000 in cigarettes. According to a surveillance video posted to social media by the department, two adults can be seen breaking into the store, and bagging up dozens of cartons of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes into large trash bags.
Intoxicated man arrested after walking through hospital parking lot in underwear
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mercer County man is facing charges after driving recklessly, walking through the hospital’s parking lot in his underwear, and then clinching his fist and asking the police if he wanted to “go.”. Police say, Gregory Dunford, 18, responded to Princeton Community Hospital...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski getting ready for trash service change
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
WSET
Montgomery Co. Fire & EMS Department says there was a structure fire on Izaak Walton Lane
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a structure fire in the 1100 block of Izaak Walton Lane Tuesday morning. Just before 9:00 a.m., officials said that Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiansburg Rescue were dispatched to this structure fire. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies...
WSLS
Roanoke Police ready up patrols for New Year’s Eve
ROANOKE, Va. – As everyone is getting excited to ring in the new year, the Roanoke Police Department is preparing to keep everyone in the star city safe, whether on the roads or downtown. On New Year’s Eve, the streets of Downtown Roanoke will be filled with people ready...
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg developer proposes 768-unit apartment complex in Roanoke, biggest in city’s history; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg council member Treney Tweedy looks back on council service; lost re-election bid. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Farmville Town Council signs off on sale of municipal golf course; no word on whether new...
Raleigh County officials give update on water crisis
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, the news from the private Beckley Water Company and the manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District, which buys water from Beckley Water, was not what Raleigh County officials had hoped. Despite Beckley Water Company sending 30 percent more water to a tank […]
Metro News
Southern Raleigh County residents may be without water into early next week
BECKLEY, W.Va. — It appears several thousand residents in parts of southern Raleigh County will go into the new year without water service. Problems created in the Beckley Water Company system and surrounding public service districts by the Christmas weekend sub-zero temperatures has caused leaks and emptied storage tanks.
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County board backs away from recreation elements at Summit View Business Park
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park. Roughly five years ago, the county had Timmons Group, a Richmond-based engineering and technology firm, complete a master plan for the business park. Since its inception, the business park’s mission has been to keep young people employed in the county and drive tax revenue growth. So far, the county has invested more than $30 million in the business park.
Water update from Cool Ridge, Flat Top Public Service District
COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Water issues continue to impact customers in Raleigh County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service released the following statement, “We were able to gain water in the Cool Ridge tank and opened up Ghent late last night. During the hours of 3 AM and […]
WDTV
Police warn of consequences for driving impaired on New Year’s
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police in the two Virginias are on a mission to save lives so they’re warning drivers not to get behind the wheel if they’re impaired. Heading into the new year police say people who plan to drink should also plan not to drive. Lieutenant Adam Ballard with the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program says there’s no sugarcoating the fact every impaired driver could become a killer in an instant.
pcpatriot.com
Beckley Water Company reports outages amid county-wide boil water advisory
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Many Raleigh County residents were without water or reported low water pressure on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to Raleigh County officials. The Facebook page for Beckley Water Company asked customers to be patient on December 26 and 27, as crews worked to restore service. According to posts on the […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox
We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
