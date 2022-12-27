ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

WDBJ7.com

Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home. The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
lootpress.com

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department to hold water distribution event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department has announced a water distribution event which will take place Friday morning. The public distribution event, scheduled for Friday, December 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM, will take place at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Headquarters. It...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

$19k in cigarettes stolen from Pulaski County tobacco shop

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a smash-and-grab at a tobacco shop. Investigators say about $19,000 worth of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes was stolen. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Pulaski County deputies searching for tobacco store bandits

The Pulaski County, VA Sheriff’s Office says a local tobacco store was broken into this week, and the suspects made away with around $19,000 in cigarettes. According to a surveillance video posted to social media by the department, two adults can be seen breaking into the store, and bagging up dozens of cartons of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes into large trash bags.
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski getting ready for trash service change

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
PULASKI, VA
Lootpress

Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Roanoke Police ready up patrols for New Year’s Eve

ROANOKE, Va. – As everyone is getting excited to ring in the new year, the Roanoke Police Department is preparing to keep everyone in the star city safe, whether on the roads or downtown. On New Year’s Eve, the streets of Downtown Roanoke will be filled with people ready...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Raleigh County officials give update on water crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, the news from the private Beckley Water Company and the manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District, which buys water from Beckley Water, was not what Raleigh County officials had hoped. Despite Beckley Water Company sending 30 percent more water to a tank […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
cbs17

Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County board backs away from recreation elements at Summit View Business Park

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park. Roughly five years ago, the county had Timmons Group, a Richmond-based engineering and technology firm, complete a master plan for the business park. Since its inception, the business park’s mission has been to keep young people employed in the county and drive tax revenue growth. So far, the county has invested more than $30 million in the business park.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Water update from Cool Ridge, Flat Top Public Service District

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Water issues continue to impact customers in Raleigh County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service released the following statement, “We were able to gain water in the Cool Ridge tank and opened up Ghent late last night. During the hours of 3 AM and […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Police warn of consequences for driving impaired on New Year’s

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police in the two Virginias are on a mission to save lives so they’re warning drivers not to get behind the wheel if they’re impaired. Heading into the new year police say people who plan to drink should also plan not to drive. Lieutenant Adam Ballard with the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program says there’s no sugarcoating the fact every impaired driver could become a killer in an instant.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox

We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
PULASKI, VA

