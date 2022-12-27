ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Walk to honor 20th anniversary of fallen Myrtle Beach police officer

By Tanya Pinette
 4 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers are asking the public to join them in a 2.63-mile walk honoring Pfc. Joe McGarry, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department .

The walk will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Warren S. Gall Police Training Annex in Market Common, the post reads.

Fallen Myrtle Beach police officer remembered at memorial service

McGarry was shot and killed 20 years ago in 2002 while trying to talk to a murder suspect at a Dunkin Donuts on North Kings Highway. He was only 28 years old and served with MBPD for four years.

Anyone interested in participating in the walk to honor McGarry can RSVP here .

