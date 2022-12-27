ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

After Nextdoor Post, Community Bands Together to House Homeless Woman

For the last year-and-a-half, Lisa Cowan and her dog have been living out of Cowan’s pickup truck after she fell on hard times. Cowan was a caretaker for her father until he died, which is when she lost her place to live. Just before that, she was diagnosed with colon cancer, making her journey even harder. Cowan makes her way throughout Santa Clarita by moving locations often, but on one cold night, she didn’t think she was going to make it.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Feb. 5-10: feedSCV’s Inaugural SCV Restaurant Week

Join feedSCV the week of Feb. 5 – 10, for feedSCV’s inaugural SCV Restaurant Week. The Santa Clarita Valley offers so many unique and amazing restaurants and dining experiences. feedSCV has been fortunate to work with great chefs and restauranteurs in the past and now it is our turn to say thanks and repay the favor.
santaclaritamagazine.com

Santa Clarita Valley, You Are In Safe Hands … Cover Story

New Year’s is a time to reflect on the previous year and celebrate the arrival of a new one. It’s also a time to share hopeful Happy New Year wishes with everyone in your life, including friends, family,. co-workers and neighbors, after all, these are the people you...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Laist.com

Rose Parade: Facing A Canceled Flight, A Texas Dad Took A 19-Hour Bus Ride To LA To See His Son Perform

Dear reader, during this calendar year-end, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls in 2023. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Jan. 7: In-person Landscape, Gardening Class, Proper Pruning

Enjoy this hands-on class in the Santa Clarita Valley Water Conservatory Garden. With amazing views of the SCV, you’ll take pruners in hand while our instructor leads you through the steps to improve the health, quality and beauty of your flowers and plants. This free in-person landscape and gardening class, Proper Pruning, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

Jan 3: Plant Camp 101 Botany Edition

Kick off the New Year by learning some new skills at the Plant Camp 101 held at William S. Hart Park beginning next month. The camp, made for adult and teen campers will start on each Tuesday in January starting on Jan. 3. Each day will be two hours of learning basic horticulture, plant science and other skills over a three day period taught by Naomi Volain.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

Sand Canyon resort plans to start over in new year

The city of Santa Clarita is asking the Beverly Hills entrepreneur whose goal is to put a world-class resort in the quiet, equestrian-friendly community of Sand Canyon to start over, after a One-Stop Review the city issued earlier this month, a city official said Friday. “So officially we’re viewing this...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

SCV Sheriff’s OHV Enforcement Team Test EV Dirt Bikes

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with the Off Highway Vehicle Enforcement Team are currently testing out the feasibility of new electric dirt bikes in the city of Santa Clarita. The Zero FX Electric Dirt Bike, compared to the previous use of gas dirt bikes, allows for a more...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
oc-breeze.com

MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach sends newborn babies home in the ultimate stocking stuffer

Christmas cheer is here along with newborn babies in stockings at the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. This year marks the 60-year tradition – for newborn babies being sent home in commemorative stockings. The stockings are given to babies born between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 – and serve as a special keepsake for the family.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for certain areas of Los Angeles County

The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Thursday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson, and the Santa Clarita Valley. The advisory is scheduled to begin during the holiday weekend. Lancaster (Antelope Valley):  Jan. 1 […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

ER at hospital is keeping busy

LANCASTER — As many local residents who have been treated at the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s emergency room can attest, the facility is a very busy one — one that ranked 10th in the nation in terms of annual visits, according to a recent survey. A survey...
LANCASTER, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

LE CHENE- NEW YEAR FAVORITE

In 2023, make a name for yourself as the go-to host for events of all kinds with the help of Le Chene, Santa Clarita’s incredible French cuisine destination. Their beautiful grounds and catering options make them the ideal choice for any and all private events, whether it be weddings, office parties, and everything in between. Or, for more intimate moments, you can enjoy a top-notch dinner with your partner at the restaurant that was voted “Most Romantic” by multiple sources. Give them a call to place a reservation or order for takeout: 661-251-4315.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy