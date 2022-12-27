Read full article on original website
Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.Raj guleriaLos Angeles, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles
After Nextdoor Post, Community Bands Together to House Homeless Woman
For the last year-and-a-half, Lisa Cowan and her dog have been living out of Cowan’s pickup truck after she fell on hard times. Cowan was a caretaker for her father until he died, which is when she lost her place to live. Just before that, she was diagnosed with colon cancer, making her journey even harder. Cowan makes her way throughout Santa Clarita by moving locations often, but on one cold night, she didn’t think she was going to make it.
scvnews.com
Feb. 5-10: feedSCV’s Inaugural SCV Restaurant Week
Join feedSCV the week of Feb. 5 – 10, for feedSCV’s inaugural SCV Restaurant Week. The Santa Clarita Valley offers so many unique and amazing restaurants and dining experiences. feedSCV has been fortunate to work with great chefs and restauranteurs in the past and now it is our turn to say thanks and repay the favor.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita Valley, You Are In Safe Hands … Cover Story
New Year’s is a time to reflect on the previous year and celebrate the arrival of a new one. It’s also a time to share hopeful Happy New Year wishes with everyone in your life, including friends, family,. co-workers and neighbors, after all, these are the people you...
foxla.com
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
Laist.com
Rose Parade: Facing A Canceled Flight, A Texas Dad Took A 19-Hour Bus Ride To LA To See His Son Perform
Dear reader, during this calendar year-end, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls in 2023. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
scvnews.com
Jan. 7: In-person Landscape, Gardening Class, Proper Pruning
Enjoy this hands-on class in the Santa Clarita Valley Water Conservatory Garden. With amazing views of the SCV, you’ll take pruners in hand while our instructor leads you through the steps to improve the health, quality and beauty of your flowers and plants. This free in-person landscape and gardening class, Proper Pruning, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m.
LA couple offering reward for safe return of stolen $8K French bulldog: 'Please bring my son back!'
A couple is heartbroken after their beloved French bulldog was snatched from them in a brazen robbery in the Los Angeles area. They're offering a reward for the safe return of their pet.
scvnews.com
Jan 3: Plant Camp 101 Botany Edition
Kick off the New Year by learning some new skills at the Plant Camp 101 held at William S. Hart Park beginning next month. The camp, made for adult and teen campers will start on each Tuesday in January starting on Jan. 3. Each day will be two hours of learning basic horticulture, plant science and other skills over a three day period taught by Naomi Volain.
signalscv.com
Sand Canyon resort plans to start over in new year
The city of Santa Clarita is asking the Beverly Hills entrepreneur whose goal is to put a world-class resort in the quiet, equestrian-friendly community of Sand Canyon to start over, after a One-Stop Review the city issued earlier this month, a city official said Friday. “So officially we’re viewing this...
Remembering Santa Clarita Veteran Activist Chuck Morris
Chuck Morris, a longtime activist for veterans issues in the Santa Clarita Valley, died earlier this week. Charles “Chuck” R. Morris was born on Feb. 9, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois where he lived until 1948 when his family moved to Studio City in California. He later served in the U.S. Army between 1952-54, received an ...
scvnews.com
SCV Sheriff’s OHV Enforcement Team Test EV Dirt Bikes
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with the Off Highway Vehicle Enforcement Team are currently testing out the feasibility of new electric dirt bikes in the city of Santa Clarita. The Zero FX Electric Dirt Bike, compared to the previous use of gas dirt bikes, allows for a more...
oc-breeze.com
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach sends newborn babies home in the ultimate stocking stuffer
Christmas cheer is here along with newborn babies in stockings at the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. This year marks the 60-year tradition – for newborn babies being sent home in commemorative stockings. The stockings are given to babies born between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 – and serve as a special keepsake for the family.
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Snowy owl spotted on Orange County rooftop stuns community, draws crowd of spectators
An Orange County neighborhood surrounded by palm trees was stunned by an extremely rare sight: a snowy owl perched on a roof.
Cold weather alert issued for certain areas of Los Angeles County
The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Thursday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson, and the Santa Clarita Valley. The advisory is scheduled to begin during the holiday weekend. Lancaster (Antelope Valley): Jan. 1 […]
NBC Los Angeles
LAFD Fire Captain and Cancer Survivor is Inspiring Others Not to Give Up Hope
An LA city fire captain will be sitting on the "City of Hope" float at the Rose Parade on Monday. He hopes his story of survival can be a beacon for others. Matthew Gatewood recalls the moment he was diagnosed. Now 16 years later, Gatewood still feels the fear of that horrible day.
Antelope Valley Press
ER at hospital is keeping busy
LANCASTER — As many local residents who have been treated at the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s emergency room can attest, the facility is a very busy one — one that ranked 10th in the nation in terms of annual visits, according to a recent survey. A survey...
Adorable sea lions gather at Ventura County beach, deliver joy to spectators
California sea lions gathered on the sand at Kiddie Beach in Oxnard, delivering joy to spectators.
santaclaritamagazine.com
LE CHENE- NEW YEAR FAVORITE
In 2023, make a name for yourself as the go-to host for events of all kinds with the help of Le Chene, Santa Clarita’s incredible French cuisine destination. Their beautiful grounds and catering options make them the ideal choice for any and all private events, whether it be weddings, office parties, and everything in between. Or, for more intimate moments, you can enjoy a top-notch dinner with your partner at the restaurant that was voted “Most Romantic” by multiple sources. Give them a call to place a reservation or order for takeout: 661-251-4315.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
