krcrtv.com
Chico says goodbye to former owner of Upper Crust Bakery & Café
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Former Owner of Upper Crust Bakery and Café, Lori Powers, passed away recently, according to the business's Facebook page. Upper Crust came to downtown Chico in the 1980s, Lori and her business partner would acquire it in 1993. The business has been a...
California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window
A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
krcrtv.com
Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway
OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
actionnewsnow.com
Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud
Two Chico men helped get a reporters car out of the mud Thursday while on the way to get their car out the mud a few miles away. Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud. Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the mud...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson family remembers baby lost to RSV with memorial bench
ANDERSON, Calif. - One family in Anderson memorialized a child they lost in 2011 to RSV by dedicating a bench at Anderson River Park. The mother, Janna Johnson, had just six weeks with her daughter, Karissa Ann before she died from RSV. Born on Dec. 2, 2010, Karissa was a...
krcrtv.com
Suspect in shooting and standoff at Chico apartments appears in court on Thursday
CHICO, Calif. — A man involved in a shooting and standoff at an apartment complex in Chico earlier this week appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple charges of firing into an inhabited dwelling. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday this week, Dec. 26, at...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Chico Tuesday
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters with the Chico Fire Department were able to contain a structure fire that was reported on Tuesday. At approximately 1:40 p.m., crews with the Chico Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 2300 block of Ritchie Circle. Upon arrival at the scene,...
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
Plumas County News
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon
Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
krcrtv.com
Wet weather, flooding in the Northstate: road closures, sandbag locations
Wet weather arrived in the Northstate on Friday and brought with it flooding and mudslides. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for the Northstate through Sunday morning. Several areas announced road closures due to the conditions. The following counties have announced road closures:. Butte County:. Central House Road...
kubaradio.com
Update on Christmas Night Fatal Accident in South Yuba City
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP Yuba-Sutter Public Information Officer Brian Danielson has provided an update on the Christmas night fatal head-on collision in south Yuba City, saying officers returned to the site on South George Washington Boulevard just south of Bogue Road the next day when the fog cleared. There, via physical evidence and witness statements, it was determined the fault of the collision was that of 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, who was declared deceased the night of the accident,
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Rockslide on Hwy 70 near Butte/Plumas County line
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 30, 3:20 PM:. One-way traffic control is currently in place on Highway 70 near the Butte County and Plumas County border due to a rockslide. Caltrans officials with District 2 said the slide is affecting traffic about two miles west of the county...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Road closed due to flooding in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. — Wet weather in the Northstate has brought the threat of flooding to low-lying communities. According to Oroville CHP, Central House Road is closed due to flooding from Highway 70 to Lone Tree Road. The CHP incident page also showed reports of flooding near Messick Road and...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Officers identify suspect in shooting and standoff in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 27, 8:34 AM:. Chico police have identified the suspect in a shooting and standoff as Luke Kitchel. According to police, officers were called to the apartment complex on Amanda Way around 5 p.m. Monday night after a woman reported someone had shot through the front door of her apartment.
