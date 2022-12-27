ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

krcrtv.com

Chico says goodbye to former owner of Upper Crust Bakery & Café

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Former Owner of Upper Crust Bakery and Café, Lori Powers, passed away recently, according to the business's Facebook page. Upper Crust came to downtown Chico in the 1980s, Lori and her business partner would acquire it in 1993. The business has been a...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway

OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud

Two Chico men helped get a reporters car out of the mud Thursday while on the way to get their car out the mud a few miles away. Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud. Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the mud...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson family remembers baby lost to RSV with memorial bench

ANDERSON, Calif. - One family in Anderson memorialized a child they lost in 2011 to RSV by dedicating a bench at Anderson River Park. The mother, Janna Johnson, had just six weeks with her daughter, Karissa Ann before she died from RSV. Born on Dec. 2, 2010, Karissa was a...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Chico Tuesday

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters with the Chico Fire Department were able to contain a structure fire that was reported on Tuesday. At approximately 1:40 p.m., crews with the Chico Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 2300 block of Ritchie Circle. Upon arrival at the scene,...
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon

Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Wet weather, flooding in the Northstate: road closures, sandbag locations

Wet weather arrived in the Northstate on Friday and brought with it flooding and mudslides. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for the Northstate through Sunday morning. Several areas announced road closures due to the conditions. The following counties have announced road closures:. Butte County:. Central House Road...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Update on Christmas Night Fatal Accident in South Yuba City

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP Yuba-Sutter Public Information Officer Brian Danielson has provided an update on the Christmas night fatal head-on collision in south Yuba City, saying officers returned to the site on South George Washington Boulevard just south of Bogue Road the next day when the fog cleared. There, via physical evidence and witness statements, it was determined the fault of the collision was that of 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, who was declared deceased the night of the accident,
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Traffic Alert: Rockslide on Hwy 70 near Butte/Plumas County line

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 30, 3:20 PM:. One-way traffic control is currently in place on Highway 70 near the Butte County and Plumas County border due to a rockslide. Caltrans officials with District 2 said the slide is affecting traffic about two miles west of the county...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Traffic Alert: Road closed due to flooding in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. — Wet weather in the Northstate has brought the threat of flooding to low-lying communities. According to Oroville CHP, Central House Road is closed due to flooding from Highway 70 to Lone Tree Road. The CHP incident page also showed reports of flooding near Messick Road and...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday

GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Officers identify suspect in shooting and standoff in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 27, 8:34 AM:. Chico police have identified the suspect in a shooting and standoff as Luke Kitchel. According to police, officers were called to the apartment complex on Amanda Way around 5 p.m. Monday night after a woman reported someone had shot through the front door of her apartment.
CHICO, CA

