Darke County, OH

Man killed in Darke County barn fire

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barn fire in Darke County last week.

Fire departments were called out a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road in Laura around 7 p.m. on Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband, 75-year-old Terry Mowry, ran back into their burning barn.

Ten area fire departments and two rescue squads responded to the fire, according to spokesperson for the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Mowry’s body was discovered in the barn by fire crews as they worked to extinguished the fire.

Deputies said while the cause of the fire has not been determined, foul play was not suspected.

The fire in Darke County was the first of five fires across the state over the holiday weekend that resulted in 10 deaths, including a Newcomerstown fire that killed six people.

According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, this weekend was the deadliest Christmas weekend on records for fires in Ohio.

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
