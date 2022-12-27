ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Fallen North Haven firefighter responded to 9/11 attack, was decorated member of department

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Firefighter Matthias Wirtz died from injuries sustained in the line of duty on Monday morning. Wirtz was a decorated firefighter who responded to the 9/11 attacks in New York City, according to the department. Hartford Courant/TNS

A North Haven firefighter who died in the line of duty on Monday morning was a decorated member of the department and had responded to the 9/11 attack in New York City, according to the department.

Matthias Wirtz, 46, was outside the home operating a fire engine at a multi-alarm fire on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven early Monday morning when he became distressed and issued a mayday. He was quickly located by on-scene personnel, who administered medical aid. He was then transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the North Haven Fire Department.

North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda said Wirtz “really had the respect of all of his fellow firefighters.” Freda said Wirtz was a quiet but friendly man who was a “tremendously strong and powerful individual physically.”

“What I remember most about Matt is his demeanor, his serious demeanor,” Freda said. “While he was on the job, he was totally focused and dedicated.”

Wirtz was a 1994 graduate of Notre Dame High School, an all-boys preparatory school in West Haven, according to the school. He began his career as a volunteer firefighter with North Haven’s North East Volunteer fire company No. 4 in 1996. He then spent 22 years with the North Haven Fire Department.

“Matthias gave his life in the line of duty while protecting and saving lives,’ Notre Dame High School wrote in a Facebook post Monday. “Together, let us honor our Notre Dame brother as we pray for him, his family, his fellow firefighters, and the North Haven community.”

He responded to the 9/11 attack in New York City, according to the department. He also received “numerous letters of commendation” during his time with the department. He also sought several continuing education opportunities during his career, including coursework on fire investigation, aerial operations and hazardous materials work. He had recently signed on to drive fire engines, according to North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski on Monday.

Wirtz was a member of the New Haven County Firefighters Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, where he played the snare drum, according to the Connecticut Firefighters Pipes and Drums. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and Meriden Turner Society.

“Matty, as he was know by the band, was a 20 year member and snare drummer with NHCFFES Pipes & Drums,” The New Haven County Firefighters Emerald Society Pipes and Drums said in a Facebook post. “Matty’s raspy voice, big laugh and heart were as big as his personality. He was always willing to lend a hand and help anyone out without question.”

There were 13 people displaced in the fire Wirtz was injured in, the fire department said. There was heavy fire coming from the back of the three-floor, multi-family home. Firefighters worked to suppress flames on each of the floors and in an attic space, the department said. The American Red Cross assisted the affected families.

There were no other reported injuries in the fire, the fire department said. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the CT State Police Fire Investigation Unit.

A procession escorting him from New Haven to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington was held Tuesday morning.

