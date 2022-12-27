Read full article on original website
Marlene
4d ago
The GOp, Maga , Trump supporters have put America on a slippery slope. Instead of putting country over party , they follow a false leader and spit out Russian propaganda. When our history is written , it will not view any of them favorable
Reply(28)
110
Howard Moses
4d ago
He committed obstruction of justice. Being Trump doesn't change that fact. If anyone else committed obstruction of justice, it would be a done deal. That's the way it must be with Trump. You may disagree, but equal justice under the law is more important than your sensibilities regarding your fake messiah.
Reply(1)
61
Sabum Nim Torryn Coufal
3d ago
He is doing all he can to avoid Justice that says hes guilty he even played the 5th during the last meeting of the committee. The guy played the 5th people don't play the 5th if they're not guilty.
Reply(1)
29
