Pahrump, NV

Man accused of leaving dog to die at dump poisoned second animal, officials say

By Alyssa Roberts
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
A Pahrump man who was arrested for felony animal cruelty this week is accused of killing another dog.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office announced 85-year-old Apolonio Aniceto will face an additional charge of felony animal abuse.

Deputies investigating Aniceto for leaving a dog to die at a city dump in Pahrump found another dog at his home. That dog was in very bad condition and suffering from an apparent medical issue, deputies said at the time.

The animal was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic in Las Vegas, where it had to be euthanized "due to being in critical, irreversible condition as a result of anti-freeze poisoning," officials said.

Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center after a tip from the public led investigators to suspect him of dumping the first dog. Deputies said it was found "severely dehydrated and barely alive" on Christmas Eve.

The man who discovered the dog, which rescuers named Cindy Lou, told KTNV-TV it was a heartbreaking experience.

“[The dog's] back legs weren’t working, and it was trying to drag itself away from everybody,” said James Kahl. "For me to watch that, it just hurt.”

Kahl said he and his family plan to hold a memorial service for Cindy Lou.

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

