Flood Advisory issued for Madera, Mariposa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Madera; Mariposa .Moderate to heavy rain has fallen in this area over the last 24 hours and will continue throughout much of today. Ponding and debris, such as mud and rocks, falling onto roadways have been reported by CHP. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Madera and Mariposa. * WHEN...Until 300 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1249 PM PST, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Yosemite South Entrance, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite National, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa, Metcalf Gap, Ahwahnee, Wawona Campground, Jerseydale, Fish Camp, Wawona Visitor Center, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, Bass Lake Ranger District, Batterson, El Portal, Badger Pass Ranger Station, Bridalveil Creek Campground and Poison Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Alpine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM PST. Target Area: Alpine The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in California...Nevada East Fork Carson River Below Markleeville affecting Alpine and Douglas Counties. For the East Fork Carson River...including Markleeville, Gardnerville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...East Fork Carson River Below Markleeville. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Monitor Stage. No flooding from from Monitor Creek to Bryant Creek, river near bankfull and may require precautionary measures to move resources away from the river. Additional impacts to recreational river users. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 PM PST Saturday the stage was 7.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.3 feet this afternoon. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
