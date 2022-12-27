Colts to stick with Nick Foles at QB against Giants

Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts against the New York Giants in Week 17, despite a less-than-stellar performance Monday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, interim head coach Jeff Saturday told reporters.

Foles made his first start of the season Monday and was 17-of-29 passing for 143 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. The former Super Bowl MVP also was sacked seven times for 39 yards.

While the Colts (4-10-1) are playing out the final two games of an unexpectedly miserable season, Sunday’s game is meaningful for the Giants (8-6-1). New York will clinch its first playoff berth since 2016 if they beat the Colts. The Giants have seven total scenarios under which they will qualify.

On the season, the Colts’ trio of quarterbacks — Foles, Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger — have thrown a combined 14 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. Their QB rating is fifth-lowest in the league at 79.6.

The Colts close the season Jan. 8 against the Houston Texans.

–Field Level Media

