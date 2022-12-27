ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts to stick with Nick Foles at QB against Giants

Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts against the New York Giants in Week 17, despite a less-than-stellar performance Monday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, interim head coach Jeff Saturday told reporters.

Foles made his first start of the season Monday and was 17-of-29 passing for 143 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. The former Super Bowl MVP also was sacked seven times for 39 yards.

While the Colts (4-10-1) are playing out the final two games of an unexpectedly miserable season, Sunday’s game is meaningful for the Giants (8-6-1). New York will clinch its first playoff berth since 2016 if they beat the Colts. The Giants have seven total scenarios under which they will qualify.

On the season, the Colts’ trio of quarterbacks — Foles, Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger — have thrown a combined 14 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. Their QB rating is fifth-lowest in the league at 79.6.

The Colts close the season Jan. 8 against the Houston Texans.

–Field Level Media

Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]

Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett graded as top three QB in NFL

Pickett finds himself behind only Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, two former first overall picks who continue to rise in the NFL's QB rankings. Since Week 12, Pickett is 3-1. He suffered a concussion and exited early in the Steelers' Week 14 game, his one loss, and missed their Week 15 matchup as well.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Ohio Bowl Game Report

Ohio is one of the largest states in the country that doesn't have a single college football bowl game this season. But the city of Cincinnati appears to want to change that. According to John Kiesewetter of WVXU, efforts are underway to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. Per the report, Game Day CEO Jackie Reau is heading efforts to have an annual bowl game played at TQL Stadium - home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati - and broadcast on the CW network.
CINCINNATI, OH
