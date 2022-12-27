Read full article on original website
Christie Horvath
4d ago
Just send her an itemized bill of your items plus charge for your cooking services, cleaning up house, etc. then subtract from her list which you ask for an itemized list. Ask others to do the same thing. If they don’t agree which you not complaining asked them to then let it go. You send your list.
Reply(1)
9
boomer
4d ago
you don't charge family for a holiday weekend at your house it's okay to ask for help on food
Reply
14
Puppyluv
3d ago
If she was going to charge she should have told people up front. They could have made other plans then.
Reply
10
Related
I told my boyfriend not to bring his kids to my family’s Christmas dinner
A woman has posted about how she asked her boyfriend to kindly not bring his kids to Christmas dinner, and yes, it’s as awkward and cringe-worthy as you imagine. Her justification? Well, she says that she actually has his “best interests” at heart. But you decide for yourselves. The woman titled her Reddit post, ‘AITA for suggesting that my boyfriend lets his kids spend Christmas with their mum?’ She explains how the couple has been dating for 11 months and while he has met her family before, this will be the first Christmas he actually spends with the family. She adds, “He has two kids (11 and seven)...
Woman who cut ties with her parents shares brutal Christmas card she received
People are rallying round in support of a woman after she revealed the Christmas card she received from her estranged parents. Prepare to inform Santa he has some extra people to add to the naughty list! See their shock message:. The festive season is a tricky time. For many years...
Teacher left horrified by school’s Christmas gift to her
They say it's the thought that counts when gift-giving however one school seriously tested their teacher's patience with their present. We all love health and safety but this gift is pushing it. The art teacher, who posts on TikTok as @lil.yambs, has gone viral after revealing her special surprise for...
Furious families say their Christmas was ruined after finding their turkeys had gone rotten
People are flocking to social media in outrage after finding their turkey 'rotten' in the lead up to Christmas. It's Christmas Eve, you've prepped your roasties, peeled the veg and have started on the gravy, you go to the fridge to get the turkey out to give it a nice old rest and prep, but, to your horror, what do you find? The damn bird has gone off.
Mum left mortified after buying Christmas decoration without realising how rude it looks
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for a lot of people, this means decking the halls with whatever they see fit. While people's choice of Christmas decorations vary, generally speaking, they create a happy, festive vibe, which is why this mum's decoration fail is so hilarious.
Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler
A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
Mom of 5 Refuses to Buy Husband New Car for Christmas After Hefty Book Deal
Should a person ever be pressured into buying something outside their price range?. Photo byPhoto by Freddy Kearney on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of competitive markets and industries out there in the world, and among the most competitive are the publishing and entertainment industries.
Mum says she puts all of her decorations away on Christmas day for sweet reason
People have been left divided over a mum's decision to take down festive decorations on Christmas Day. There's nothing like putting up the tree, popping up a festive wreath and sprinkling your home with a few Christmas decorations to make the winter season seem a bit less bleak. However, it...
'Your husband's having an affair with an older woman': Visitor blurts out news about her host's husband on Christmas Day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Christmas is the time of year when families get together to be joyful and happy. Who doesn't enjoy seeing family and friends for any special occasion?
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
18-Year-Old Horrified After Being Forced to 'Sleep in Tent in Backyard' Over Christmas Holiday
What is a person to do when there isn’t enough space in their home to host everyone?. Many people are accustomed to their families coming together under one roof to celebrate the Christmas holiday season, and a house can get full pretty quickly in that case.
Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition
A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
Mother Has 'Christmas Meltdown' After Adult Children Make Holiday Plans Abroad
Who gets to decide how a person spends the holidays?. Christmas is just over a week away, and so families all over the world are preparing their holiday feasts and their Christmas celebrations, from gifts to decorations and the like.
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales demonstrates the chicest way to wear a Christmas jumper
The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season. The Princess of Wales is a master of festive fashion, something she has already demonstrated twice this week. On Monday, the royal – who is currently promoting her Christmas carol service – was pictured wearing the perfect red sequin party dress, and today, the palace has shared a video of her wearing the cosiest of Christmas jumpers.
Woman Fed-Up After Decades of Mother 'Ruining' Christmas Dinner for Everyone
What’s most important when it comes to celebrating the holidays?. There are plenty of things to look forward to when it comes to the Christmas holidays, and when people weigh in on what they look forward to during the festive season, many have cited that they most enjoy spending time with loved ones.
Upworthy
Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
Elderly woman in tears as she can only afford eggs on toast for Christmas dinner
An elderly woman was left in tears after breaking down to a charity owner who visited her home to fix a leaking tap. James Anderson, from charity Depher CIC UK, visited the 89-year-old woman's home where he learned that she would be having eggs on toast for Christmas dinner this year, due to rising living costs.
Woman puts up witty sign in response to neighbour's lavish Christmas lights
'Tis the season to be jolly, they say – well for most Christmas fanatics. One homeowner has put their own innovative spin on getting in the Christmas spirit, leaving people in hysterics. Instead of attempting to compete with their neighbour's lavish Christmas lights, they instead put up an illuminated sign directing attention across the street. The lit-up sign reading "ditto" has an arrow pointing to a fully-decorated house. College student Riley Lennon, 23, was walking past the house in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, USA, when he spotted the hilarious tongue-in-cheek signage. The video shows an elaborate Christmas light display, including...
Woman Horrified After Secretly Opening Christmas Presents and Disliking Them
Is it wrong to open Christmas gifts before Christmas day?. The holidays are said to be the most wonderful time of the year for a variety of reasons. For one, there's a festive spirit in the air, and family members reunite to feel grateful for one another and enjoy their time together.
Children with no food at home 'crying at school and stealing from breakfast clubs'
Children are crying at school and stealing from breakfast clubs due to hunger, an MP has told the Commons. Zarah Sultana, Labour MP for Coventry South, is calling for free school meals for all primary school children, and she read out heartbreaking accounts that highlighted how bleak the situation has become for some.
Tyla
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 17