Cher says she wishes she could show late mother her diamond ring from boyfriend

Cher expressed her sweet wish to show her gift from boyfriend Alexander Edwards to her late mother Georgia Holt, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 96.

On Sunday, the 76-year-old singer shared a photo of a ring with a large teardrop-shaped diamond and smaller diamonds around the band on Twitter. In the caption, she wrote: “There are no words. Alexander, AE.”

The ring could is seen in a black box in Edwards’ hands, which featured his nails with green and black flames on them.

On Monday, Cher replied to a fan expressing their condolences following Holt’s death. In response, Cher shared that she wanted to show her ring to her mother that morning and then “realised” that she couldn’t.

“Ok ..a few tears,” she wrote. “Woke up Min ago,& 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes,I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms & Show Her my ring…’she Loves Diamonds.’ Before I realised it.”

The “Believe” singer went on to address her grief and praise her late mother.

“I Had Little Tear, But Im sure this is natural,” she concluded. “Bet Moms ears were burning Last Nite.We were telling Stories about her,WHAT A WOMAN.”

Fans shared their sympathies to Cher and acknowledged how they could relate to her feelings of grief.

“That’s natural. At least once a day, I think about calling my dad,” one wrote. “It doesn’t hurt quite as much, but it still happens two years later.”

“I’m so very sorry!! I know how you feel!! I’m glad you have family to help you!! I’m alone so I have gotten through with my faith in God,” another said.

On 11 December, Cher confirmed her mother’s death on Twitter , writing: “Mom is gone.” Two days later, she reflected on Holt’s last moments and health condition .

“The truth…. She’s been sick and rallying, she then got bad. She was in so much pain,” she tweeted. “Finally she coded on [the] way to Hosp. By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK ASS MOM was No long[er] Here. [sic]”

When Cher first shared the photo of her ring on Christmas Day, she prompted speculation that she could be engaged to Edwards . While she did not confirm the engagement, fans were quick to congratulate the couple.

The “Dark Lady” singer first announced in November that she was dating the 36-year-old musician . She shared a photo of them together on Twitter, praising him for treating her “like a queen”.

Last month, she shared another picture of her boyfriend on Twitter and described their relationship , writing: “He’s Kind, Smart, Hilarious…and We [kiss] Like Teenagers.”