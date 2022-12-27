Read full article on original website
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
3 teams that should have offers ready for a Derek Carr trade
With Derek Carr’s future with the Las Vegas Raiders in doubt, these three teams should be making offers for the quarterback. The Las Vegas Raiders are still in the playoff hunt entering Week 17, albeit barely following their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But for the rest of the season, the Raiders won’t be starting Derek Carr at quarterback. Instead, head coach Josh McDaniels is going with Jarrett Stidham for the team’s final two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Peyton Manning Reveals Whether He Would Consider Coaching Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning is pretty sure about his future, and it doesn't involve a whistle or clipboard. When asked about the possibility of taking over the Denver Broncos vacant coaching job, Manning didn't mince words. "I don't think so," he said, twice, according to TMZ. The Broncos fired ...
Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver
When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team. Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants
It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
New NFL Team Emerges as Favorite to Land Sean Payton
The most talked-about free agent in the NFL right now might not be a player. Instead, it's former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton who everyone around the league is watching to see where he will end up in 2023. A new favorite has apparently emerged to land him. The sportsbook Bookies.com ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement
The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Provides Surprising Update On Anthony Davis Recovery
The All-Star center has missed his team's last seven games with a major foot injury.
Panthers Make Bowl Game History vs UCLA
The Pitt Panthers set a school and college football record with their win over UCLA.
Lakers News: Head Coach Of Tonight's LA Opponent Considering Resignation
Hopefully this interpersonal drama can translate to a Lakers win.
UCLA vs. Pitt: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Sun Bowl Loss
Fans were shocked and disappointed by UCLA's collapse against Pittsburgh in El Paso, although it wasn't totally out of character.
Lakers Rumors: Would Signing All-Time Shooter Klay Thompson Bring A Title To LA?
Rumors suggests a huge possibility of Klay Thompson signing with the Lakers next off-season
Two Released from Active Roster
Outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu and defensive back John Reid saw limited action in Thursday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Lakers Rumors: Betting Odds Put LA Among Top Landing Spots for Hawks All-Star
They'll get a pretty good look at him on Friday.
Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have made a roster move before Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
