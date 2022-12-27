West Virginia man charged, allegedly shot Elks Lodge door

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Mannington man is facing charges after he allegedly shot the door of Elks Lodge to try to open it.

On Dec. 26, officers with the Mannington Police Department were dispatched to the Elks Lodge in Mannington in reference to an altercation taking place, according to a criminal complaint.

Rusty Parrish

While officers were en route, they received information stating that the suspect, identified later as Rusty Parrish, 22, of Mannington, had left the scene, officers said.

When officers arrived at the Elks Lodge, they spoke with a witness to the incident who stated that Parrish had “come back to the bar and shot two times into the deadbolt trying to get the door open” following the altercation officers were initially dispatched for, according to the complaint.

Officers noted that there were seven individuals in the bar at the time, and they “were visibly shaken” from the incident; one individual informed officers that after the altercation, Parrish “made contact with someone in the bar via cell phone, relating he was coming back to town to shoot up the place,” officers said.

Later, Parrish “came back with the gun and in fact made good on the threats he had made,” according to the criminal complaint.

Parrish has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

