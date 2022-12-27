ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
GREENSBORO, NC
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

South Carolina to meet Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl

South Carolina to meet Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Business is booming at firework stands across the tri-county as people prepare to celebrate the new year. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new …. Charleston International still experiencing flight …. CPD, local businesses working to bring in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina

- Some great places to get South Carolina hot dogs. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

SCDNR searching for missing Lake Murray diver

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is searching for a missing Lake Murray diver. Officials said the department of Natural Resources received a call around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, about a missing diver near the Murray towers at the dam. The DNR dive...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
Golf.com

The 20 best golf courses in South Carolina (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in South Carolina. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in South Carolina. GOLF’s other course...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
gsabizwire.com

South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate

Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Emergency Allotments Ending For SNAP Recipients In South Carolina

Changes are coming for South Carolina residents who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Emergency allotments have been boosting the amount of funding participants can use, based on household size, since March of 2020. That ends for South Carolina households starting January 31st. SNAP recipients will then go back to getting their regular monthly benefit amount.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
SWANSEA, SC
WYFF4.com

Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

This South Carolina Restaurant Has Been Open Since Before World War II

Isn’t crazy when you think about how long some restaurants have been open? From family restaurants open for generations to popular chains open for years and years. We enjoy some great food throughout the Carolinas, but we sometimes are not sure how long some places have been open. Guess what? One South Carolina restaurant has been open since before World War II. How wild is that? I am from South Carolina and have seen this restaurant, but had no clue how long it has been open.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person. Horry County Police were seen outside a home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef. Details are limited at this time. WMBF News has reached...
SOCASTEE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy