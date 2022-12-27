Read full article on original website
Sip and Savor: Top Sarasota Cocktail Locations for Delicious Drinks and DiningKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, FloridaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
Sarasota's Selby Gardens' new MURT trail offers a tropical oasis for outdoor enthusiastsKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Southwest woes continue at SRQ Airport
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Southwest Airlines scrambles to catch up after multiple delayed flights across the U.S., the company is putting the blame on severe weather and staffing issues. As of Wednesday, more reports of cancellations are coming in to the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Flight Aware is now...
Experts explain Southwest meltdown, share advice for stranded passengers
Southwest Airlines continued to cancel and delay thousands of flights across the country Wednesday after a massive travel nightmare over the past few days.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Sarasota, Florida
When it comes to traveling to Sarasota, Florida, there are many things to do and see. The area is home to several cultural institutes and the Ringling Brothers Circus, which made Sarasota its winter home for decades. In addition, the city is the gateway to a few beautiful beaches and shallow waters.
Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
Mysuncoast.com
Southwest flight cancelled? Here are your options
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Southwest Airlines works to play catch up after weather, I.T. workflow and staff scheduling shortages caused cancellations across the nation, there are options online that you can take. Wait times for operator assistance are also lengthy, so you may be able to check online for solutions.
Helicopter Crashes Into Tampa Bay Near Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers responded to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport, Davis Islands, regarding a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. According to police, at approximately 4:00 PM, a helicopter with a pilot and three passengers departed Peter O.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast New Year’s revelers have plenty of parties to chose from
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents wanting to ring in the new year have plenty of options, from wild to mild. The big New Year’s Eve party in Sarasota is the annual Pineapple Drop Block Party. The dropping of the big glowing pineapple comes at midnight at the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Main Street downtown.
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, Florida
The aftermath of an unknown tornadoPhoto byMick HauptonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Herald Tribune and Wikipedia.
fox13news.com
Hundreds of boats damaged by Hurricane Ian up for auction at Florida salvage yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Along with homes and businesses, Hurricane Ian also damaged countless number of boats. Now, hundreds of them are going on sale. According to WINK News, it will take place at Cooper Capital Specialty Salvage along Burnt Shore Road in Charlotte County. Hundreds are up for auction.
WINKNEWS.com
Sandman Books’ roof collapses again
After being deemed safe, the roof that fell on the owner of Sandman Books, giving him a concussion, collapsed again. The owner of the closed bookstore doesn’t want the roof to fall again. Nevertheless, the store must be empty by the start of the new year, or everything inside...
Longboat Observer
Enough concrete poured at Longboat's St. Regis to build a 234-mile sidewalk
From top to bottom, work is progressing on the Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key as the project heads into its second year of construction. With ground broken on the project in October, 2021, the foundation building permits were awarded in early 2022. From there, construction has been vertical at the 17.6-acre former home of the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort.
speedonthewater.com
Lucas Family Christmas Gift Equals Trip To Sarasota In New Statement 360 Cat
At the request of his children who have been, in his words, “boatless” for close to two years, Justin Lucas, the extremely well-liked powerboat enthusiast from Tennessee who organizes the Lake Cumberland Thunder Run in Kentucky every June with his good friend, Dan Weiss, can hardly believe he’s in Sarasota, Fla., this week to log some time in his new Statement Marine 360 catamaran and celebrate the holiday weekend with hundreds of like-minded boaters. And yes, he has his kids, Emma and Jackson—as well as his wife, Erin—to thank for motivating him to get the new 36-footer buttoned up in time to make the trip to Southwest Florida Sunday’s Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run and all of the ancillary activity surrounding the 11th annual event.
businessobserverfl.com
Multimillion-dollar condos hit the market in Sarasota
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay has opened its sales operations as construction is set to begin later this year. The 20-story luxury tower, which will be built in the mixed-use Quay Sarasota development, will have 78 units with prices ranging $3.5 million to $11.5 million. Sales for the property will...
FDOT addresses Sarasota roundabout safety concerns
SARASOTA, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, a new roundabout is open in Sarasota. Situated where the Tamiami Trail intersects with Gulf Boulevard, the junction opened to drivers one week ago. That opening prompted hundreds of social media comments complaining about the confusion a new...
Charlotte County derelict vessels to go up on auction block
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of damaged boats are piling up in a makeshift salvage yard in Charlotte County. They were damaged during Hurricane Ian and are now being auctioned to the public. If you’ve ever thought about sailing your own yacht, you may be able to do it...
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
WINKNEWS.com
SUV bursts into flames from deadly crash with Punta Gorda man
A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd. The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor...
Big ticket items, huge discounts found at new Lakeland bin store
Bin Hub offers heavily discounted rates on overstock items from retail giants like Amazon, Target and Kohl's.
