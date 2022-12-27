ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysuncoast.com

Southwest woes continue at SRQ Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Southwest Airlines scrambles to catch up after multiple delayed flights across the U.S., the company is putting the blame on severe weather and staffing issues. As of Wednesday, more reports of cancellations are coming in to the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Flight Aware is now...
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Sarasota, Florida

When it comes to traveling to Sarasota, Florida, there are many things to do and see. The area is home to several cultural institutes and the Ringling Brothers Circus, which made Sarasota its winter home for decades. In addition, the city is the gateway to a few beautiful beaches and shallow waters.
10 Tampa Bay

Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
Mysuncoast.com

Southwest flight cancelled? Here are your options

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Southwest Airlines works to play catch up after weather, I.T. workflow and staff scheduling shortages caused cancellations across the nation, there are options online that you can take. Wait times for operator assistance are also lengthy, so you may be able to check online for solutions.
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast New Year’s revelers have plenty of parties to chose from

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents wanting to ring in the new year have plenty of options, from wild to mild. The big New Year’s Eve party in Sarasota is the annual Pineapple Drop Block Party. The dropping of the big glowing pineapple comes at midnight at the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Main Street downtown.
WINKNEWS.com

Sandman Books’ roof collapses again

After being deemed safe, the roof that fell on the owner of Sandman Books, giving him a concussion, collapsed again. The owner of the closed bookstore doesn’t want the roof to fall again. Nevertheless, the store must be empty by the start of the new year, or everything inside...
Longboat Observer

Enough concrete poured at Longboat's St. Regis to build a 234-mile sidewalk

From top to bottom, work is progressing on the Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key as the project heads into its second year of construction. With ground broken on the project in October, 2021, the foundation building permits were awarded in early 2022. From there, construction has been vertical at the 17.6-acre former home of the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort.
speedonthewater.com

Lucas Family Christmas Gift Equals Trip To Sarasota In New Statement 360 Cat

At the request of his children who have been, in his words, “boatless” for close to two years, Justin Lucas, the extremely well-liked powerboat enthusiast from Tennessee who organizes the Lake Cumberland Thunder Run in Kentucky every June with his good friend, Dan Weiss, can hardly believe he’s in Sarasota, Fla., this week to log some time in his new Statement Marine 360 catamaran and celebrate the holiday weekend with hundreds of like-minded boaters. And yes, he has his kids, Emma and Jackson—as well as his wife, Erin—to thank for motivating him to get the new 36-footer buttoned up in time to make the trip to Southwest Florida Sunday’s Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run and all of the ancillary activity surrounding the 11th annual event.
businessobserverfl.com

Multimillion-dollar condos hit the market in Sarasota

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay has opened its sales operations as construction is set to begin later this year. The 20-story luxury tower, which will be built in the mixed-use Quay Sarasota development, will have 78 units with prices ranging $3.5 million to $11.5 million. Sales for the property will...
10 Tampa Bay

FDOT addresses Sarasota roundabout safety concerns

SARASOTA, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, a new roundabout is open in Sarasota. Situated where the Tamiami Trail intersects with Gulf Boulevard, the junction opened to drivers one week ago. That opening prompted hundreds of social media comments complaining about the confusion a new...
WINKNEWS.com

SUV bursts into flames from deadly crash with Punta Gorda man

A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd. The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor...
