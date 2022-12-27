Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Ventura man arrested for enticing Santa Maria detective he thought was a minor
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Maria Police and FBI Arrest Ventura Man for Attempting to Entice Minor
oxnardpd.org
News Release : Man Stabbed, Dies in Oxnard
On December 30, 2022, at about 1:35 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a male yelling for help in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male, later identified as Saul Guillen suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported Guillen to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital Guillen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
kclu.org
Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County
Ventura Co. man arrested in Santa Maria accused of trying to entice a minor
2 Men Charged with Murder in Death of SD-Connected Rapper Half Ounce
Two men were in custody Friday and facing murder charges stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. He recorded with the San Diego label Wrongkind Records. His songs include “Roll Call” from 2015, “Throw It Up” in 2017, and this year’s “Gangbangin.”
Suspect charged with fatal shooting of security guard at housing complex near USC
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering a security guard who chased off the trespassing suspect from a student housing complex near USC.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal Overdose at North County Jail
syvnews.com
Name of man who died in Northern Branch Jail custody released by Sheriff's Office
Inmate dies from overdose at North Santa Barbara County Jail
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal 2019 Stabbing
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced [Wednesday] that Igor Ortiz pled guilty to the willful, premeditated and deliberate murder of Alberto Torres, in violation of Penal Code section 187, first degree murder. Ortiz also admitted that he used a knife in the commission of the murder and...
Inmate death from possible overdose at Northern Branch Jail
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley retires
31-year-old man pleads guilty in 2019 Westside gang-related murder in Santa Barbara
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Decades of alleged abuse at Ventura County charter school will not be prosecuted, officials say
Decades of alleged abuse at a prestigious charter school in Ventura County will not prosecuted due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, according to a joint release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office. The investigation centered around the Thacher School in Ojai, an elite private school located northwest of […]
Man enters guilty plea in deadly Santa Barbara stabbing case
3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
vidanewspaper.com
Shooting victim from Oxnard survived
A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
