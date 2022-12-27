ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Comments / 5

Related
oxnardpd.org

News Release : Man Stabbed, Dies in Oxnard

On December 30, 2022, at about 1:35 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a male yelling for help in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male, later identified as Saul Guillen suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported Guillen to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital Guillen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County

It started with reports of someone calling for help. But, police arriving in an Oxnard neighborhood found a critically injured man who would later die at a hospital. Officers were called to the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street just after 1:30 Friday morning. They found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Saul Guillen later died at a hospital.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal Overdose at North County Jail

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office is releasing additional information from the in-custody death at the Northern Branch Jail that occurred on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The deceased inmate has been identified as 33-year-old Jaime Angel Gonzalez from Santa Maria. The Sheriff’s...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Name of man who died in Northern Branch Jail custody released by Sheriff's Office

The name of a man who died of an apparent drug overdose while in custody at the Northern Branch Jail has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Jaime Angel Gonzalez, 33, of Santa Maria, died Wednesday morning after being arrested on suspicion of a parole violation, then becoming unresponsive in an observation cell at the jail in Santa Maria, said sheriff’s public information officer Lt. Jarrett Morris.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal 2019 Stabbing

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced [Wednesday] that Igor Ortiz pled guilty to the willful, premeditated and deliberate murder of Alberto Torres, in violation of Penal Code section 187, first degree murder. Ortiz also admitted that he used a knife in the commission of the murder and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
KGET

Decades of alleged abuse at Ventura County charter school will not be prosecuted, officials say

Decades of alleged abuse at a prestigious charter school in Ventura County will not prosecuted due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, according to a joint release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office. The investigation centered around the Thacher School in Ojai, an elite private school located northwest of […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Shooting victim from Oxnard survived

A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy