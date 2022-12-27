Three dogs die in Battle Creek house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Three dogs died in a house fire in Battle Creek on Christmas Eve.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Renton Road near I-94. A two-story farmhouse caught fire, the Battle Creek Fire Department said in a release. It said it was a heavy fire.

Firefighters went inside to try to save the three dogs believed to be inside, but were unable to due how intense the fire, the fire department said.

The homeowner was able to make it out.

The fire is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.