Neemias Queta prepares to face Nikola Jokic for the first time due to Domantas Sabonis’ injury

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Neemias Queta talks about the possibility of being without Domantas Sabonis due to an injury in his right thumb, discusses the opportunity it could provide him in these next two games against the Denver Nuggets and being able to go up against Nikola Jokic for the first time in his career.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.