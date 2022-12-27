ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Palm Beach Daily News

Concussion expert Chris Nowinski: Tua Tagovailoa isn't ‘concussion-prone,' need not retire

Boynton Beach’s Chris Nowinski, a pioneer in research on traumatic brain injury and an expert on concussions, believes that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not “concussion-prone” and should not have to retire. Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit that has studied the brains of numerous deceased NFL players...
FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday

Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Dolphins-Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa's absence changes the playoff picture

Just a few weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins seemed like they would waltz into the postseason. They even seemed like contenders to fight with the Buffalo Bills for the division — and the AFC's top seed. Now, Miami is in danger of missing the playoffs. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his second documented concussion of the season, and he will miss this week's game.
Larry Brown Sports

Titans make 2 interesting quarterback moves ahead of Week 17

The Tennessee Titans have made two notable moves at the quarterback position ahead of Week 17. The Titans on Thursday placed Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve because of his ankle injury. Being placed on IR means a player is out for four weeks, so Tannehill is now ineligible to play for the final two weeks... The post Titans make 2 interesting quarterback moves ahead of Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers

The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

Why Nick doesn't want a 'performance for the ages' from Mahomes | What's Wright?

Patrick Mahomes is in position to secure his MVP award in these next two weeks, but Nick Wright tells Damonza why he's not looking for a knock down, drag out, performance of the ages from the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback right now. What he wants is for the Chiefs to stay healthy, especially with the Las Vegas Raiders pretty much securing their season is over by benching Derek Carr, and with the Buffalo Bills still in reach of the one seed. Watch as Nick breaks down Mahomes' road to the playoffs, as well as the MVP award for the 2022-2023 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO

