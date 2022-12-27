Read full article on original website
Related
Concussion expert Chris Nowinski: Tua Tagovailoa isn't ‘concussion-prone,' need not retire
Boynton Beach’s Chris Nowinski, a pioneer in research on traumatic brain injury and an expert on concussions, believes that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not “concussion-prone” and should not have to retire. Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit that has studied the brains of numerous deceased NFL players...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
5 quarterbacks who could replace Derek Carr in 2023
The Raiders have sent home Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the NFL season. It was likely a financial move as his contract would be guaranteed in 2023 and 2024 should he get injured. It appears that the Carr era for the Raiders has come to an end...
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa’s brother believes Dolphins quarterback will play again, at some point
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from team meetings Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. Nobody knows when Tagovailoa will return, not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa spoke to Reynolds ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. “Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said....
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
FOX Sports
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped in rescue of helicopter passengers, saving 4
Floating in open water after the helicopter he and his parents had taken a tour on made an emergency landing into the water off Davis Islands on Thursday evening, Hunter Hupp had no idea who the three men were who quickly approached on two Jet Skis as he treaded water.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff expert picks: Who will win Fiesta, Peach Bowl?
With the College Football Playoff rapidly approaching, there are many questions fans are eager to see answered. And what are some of the key statistics that could impact the games?. But now it's time to answer the most important question of all ahead of Saturday's CFP semifinal games: Who is...
Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday
Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
FOX Sports
Why do quick-fix QBs like Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan fail? A lack of the 'three P's'
"One man's trash is another man's treasure." In the NFL, plenty of executives, coaches and scouts believe in a football version of the old proverb: a player who one team considers worthless may be regarded as valuable by another team. Quarterbacks, in particular, are frequently viewed as salvageable players with...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes he could cover Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Neither team's head coach will be suiting up on Sunday when the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers battle. But if they were, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes he'd get the better of his counterpart, Mike Tomlin, when asked this week by reporters. Harbaugh admitted that he...
Chiefs vs. Broncos broadcast map: Will you be able to watch on TV?
The Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) will face the Seattle Seahawks (4-11) in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Noon CT. The game will be shown on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on Fubo.TV (free 7-day trial).
FOX Sports
Dolphins-Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa's absence changes the playoff picture
Just a few weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins seemed like they would waltz into the postseason. They even seemed like contenders to fight with the Buffalo Bills for the division — and the AFC's top seed. Now, Miami is in danger of missing the playoffs. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his second documented concussion of the season, and he will miss this week's game.
Titans make 2 interesting quarterback moves ahead of Week 17
The Tennessee Titans have made two notable moves at the quarterback position ahead of Week 17. The Titans on Thursday placed Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve because of his ankle injury. Being placed on IR means a player is out for four weeks, so Tannehill is now ineligible to play for the final two weeks... The post Titans make 2 interesting quarterback moves ahead of Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
FOX Sports
Why Nick doesn't want a 'performance for the ages' from Mahomes | What's Wright?
Patrick Mahomes is in position to secure his MVP award in these next two weeks, but Nick Wright tells Damonza why he's not looking for a knock down, drag out, performance of the ages from the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback right now. What he wants is for the Chiefs to stay healthy, especially with the Las Vegas Raiders pretty much securing their season is over by benching Derek Carr, and with the Buffalo Bills still in reach of the one seed. Watch as Nick breaks down Mahomes' road to the playoffs, as well as the MVP award for the 2022-2023 season.
Tennessee Titans Get Crushing Injury News on Quarterback Ryan Tannehill
In a devastating development for the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season is over. Tannehill has been placed on injured reserve. Schefter noted that Tannehill had ankle surgery last week. This may give him more time to recover and ...
One big reason why Patriots should pump brakes on Bill O'Brien returning
The Matt Patricia era has gone so horrendously wrong for the New England Patriots that Bill O’Brien’s possible return is being treated like the second coming of Andy Reid right now. In comparison to Patricia, O’Brien really is the crème de la crème of offensive coordinators, but let’s...
Comments / 0