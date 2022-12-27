Over 600 crashes, 100 DUIs over Christmas weekend in PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they investigated over 600 crashes where seven people died and over 100 people were arrested for DUI during the Christmas holiday weekend.

According to PSP, troopers investigated 661 motor vehicle crashes where seven people died and 113 others were injured during the Christmas holiday weekend from December 23-25.

Police note alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes, including two fatal crashes.

Over the holiday weekend, troopers said they arrested 116 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the three-day period.

Troopers also issued more than 451 speeding citations, 110 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 11 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

Below you can find a graph showing the difference between data from this year to last year:

Crash Data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2022 (3 days) 661 5 7 113 36 2 2021 (3 days) 488 4 6 90 41 1

Enforcement Data

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2022 (3 days) 116 451 11 110 2,248 2021 (3 days) 181 1,131 24 124 2,728

With New Year’s Eve celebrations approaching, state police say they will be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers.

