Madison, WI

fox47.com

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was cleared shortly after 1 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
fox47.com

Teen seriously injured in snowmobile crash outside Beloit

TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. — A teen was seriously injured Wednesday after a snowmobile crash north of Beloit. Crews were called to the 6700 block of South County Highway H at around 12:40 p.m. after the crash was reported. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said the teen was ejected from the snowmobile.
BELOIT, WI
fox47.com

18-year-old arrested after fatal crash near Lake Delton

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. — An 18-year-old from Reedsburg has been arrested and charged following a crash that killed one person near Lake Delton in Sauk County. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on I-90/94 when the 18-year-old driver of a pickup truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into a sedan, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

New apartment downtown apartment building evacuated overnight due to carbon monoxide

MADISON, Wis. — An apartment building in downtown Madison had to be evacuated overnight due to a carbon monoxide leak, fire officials said Friday morning. The Madison Fire Department says it was called to the Avenir building at 510 W. Washington Ave. at 11:44 p.m. Thursday to investigate a carbon monoxide alarm. The department says only one of the carbon monoxide alarms in the building was sounding — one installed on the 6th floor — but their air monitors immediately detected carbon monoxide in the main-level lobby.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Woman robbed while unloading groceries from her car, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a woman reported being robbed while she was unloading groceries at her east side home Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the home on the 1000 block of Tony Drive near Glacier Hill Park at about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday. The woman told police she was parked in her garage and unloading her car when a man approached her through an open door.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Madison Metro won't offer extended service, free rides this New Year's Eve

MADISON, Wis. — Those planning to travel around Madison on New Year’s Eve may have to plan ahead due to limited bus schedules throughout the weekend. While Metro Transit has offered free rides and extended service on New Year’s Eve in the past, the city’s transit service won’t offer the same resource this year.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

UW-Madison joins national network evaluating harm reduction services

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison joined a nationwide network on Wednesday focused on evaluating harm reduction services. The nine-member network, established by the National Institutes of Health, will test the effectiveness of a range of tools designed to prevent drug overdoses, disease transmission and other harms. Researchers at UW-Madison will look at methods such as smartphone applications that improve access to services in urban and rural areas of Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Verona families celebrate New Year's early with 'Noon Year's Eve' party

VERONA, Wis. — The Verona Public Library held a special event Friday for those who can’t stay up until midnight on New Year’s Eve. Dubbed “Noon Year’s Eve,” the event featured activities for all ages, including New Year’s themed crafts, games and refreshments. And of course, no New Year’s celebration would be complete without a dance party and photo booth.
VERONA, WI

