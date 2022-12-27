Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Related
fox47.com
Multiple departments respond to 'large fire' at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments are responding to a “large fire” at Statz Dairy Farm outside of Sun Prairie, according to Dane County dispatchers. Dispatchers said the call came in around 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon. At least seven area fire departments have been...
fox47.com
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was cleared shortly after 1 p.m.
fox47.com
Teen seriously injured in snowmobile crash outside Beloit
TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. — A teen was seriously injured Wednesday after a snowmobile crash north of Beloit. Crews were called to the 6700 block of South County Highway H at around 12:40 p.m. after the crash was reported. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said the teen was ejected from the snowmobile.
fox47.com
18-year-old arrested after fatal crash near Lake Delton
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. — An 18-year-old from Reedsburg has been arrested and charged following a crash that killed one person near Lake Delton in Sauk County. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on I-90/94 when the 18-year-old driver of a pickup truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into a sedan, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
fox47.com
New apartment downtown apartment building evacuated overnight due to carbon monoxide
MADISON, Wis. — An apartment building in downtown Madison had to be evacuated overnight due to a carbon monoxide leak, fire officials said Friday morning. The Madison Fire Department says it was called to the Avenir building at 510 W. Washington Ave. at 11:44 p.m. Thursday to investigate a carbon monoxide alarm. The department says only one of the carbon monoxide alarms in the building was sounding — one installed on the 6th floor — but their air monitors immediately detected carbon monoxide in the main-level lobby.
fox47.com
Madison Fire Department sees dozens of calls of burst pipes, water leaks in recent days
MADISON, Wis. — First responders and plumbers across Madison have been busy responding to calls about burst pipes and water leaks following a winter storm that brought bitter cold to the area. In the past six days, the Madison Fire Department said it responded to 32 leaks at homes,...
fox47.com
Woman robbed while unloading groceries from her car, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a woman reported being robbed while she was unloading groceries at her east side home Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the home on the 1000 block of Tony Drive near Glacier Hill Park at about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday. The woman told police she was parked in her garage and unloading her car when a man approached her through an open door.
fox47.com
'This place has really been like a family to me': Beloit fire captain retires
BELOIT, Wis. — Even as he packed up his bedroom at Beloit Fire headquarters, the reality of Captain Mike Rosario’s last night on the job Thursday, for him hadn’t quite sunk in just yet. After thirty years of service to the Beloit community Rosario said it was...
fox47.com
Dane County watershed improvement efforts removed 25K tons of sediment in 2022
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County’s ongoing watershed improvement program “Suck the Muck” pulled an estimated 25,000 pounds of sediment from area creeks and streams as part of an effort to improve water quality and reduce the risk of future floods. The purpose of the county’s efforts...
fox47.com
Police and bars prepare for New Year's Eve crowds in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — With just a few more days until the big celebrations to ring in the new year, there have been extra efforts put in place throughout downtown Madison to keep people safe. “We know everyone likes to go out and have fun on New Year’s Eve,” said...
fox47.com
Madison Metro won't offer extended service, free rides this New Year's Eve
MADISON, Wis. — Those planning to travel around Madison on New Year’s Eve may have to plan ahead due to limited bus schedules throughout the weekend. While Metro Transit has offered free rides and extended service on New Year’s Eve in the past, the city’s transit service won’t offer the same resource this year.
fox47.com
UW-Madison joins national network evaluating harm reduction services
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison joined a nationwide network on Wednesday focused on evaluating harm reduction services. The nine-member network, established by the National Institutes of Health, will test the effectiveness of a range of tools designed to prevent drug overdoses, disease transmission and other harms. Researchers at UW-Madison will look at methods such as smartphone applications that improve access to services in urban and rural areas of Wisconsin.
fox47.com
Verona families celebrate New Year's early with 'Noon Year's Eve' party
VERONA, Wis. — The Verona Public Library held a special event Friday for those who can’t stay up until midnight on New Year’s Eve. Dubbed “Noon Year’s Eve,” the event featured activities for all ages, including New Year’s themed crafts, games and refreshments. And of course, no New Year’s celebration would be complete without a dance party and photo booth.
Comments / 0