MADISON, Wis. — An apartment building in downtown Madison had to be evacuated overnight due to a carbon monoxide leak, fire officials said Friday morning. The Madison Fire Department says it was called to the Avenir building at 510 W. Washington Ave. at 11:44 p.m. Thursday to investigate a carbon monoxide alarm. The department says only one of the carbon monoxide alarms in the building was sounding — one installed on the 6th floor — but their air monitors immediately detected carbon monoxide in the main-level lobby.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO