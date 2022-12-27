Police are looking to question a couple in connection to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this week, cops said Wednesday. Terrence Williams was walking with a friend in Van Nest just after 9 p.m. Monday when he and the unidentified pair — a man and woman in their 20s — got into an argument, cops said. The man pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the chest before he and his gal pal ran off. Williams was found near the corner of Melville Street and Van Nest Avenue. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center but could not be saved. Cops released surveillance photos of the couple from inside what appears to be a deli and asked for the public’s help to identify them. The man can be seen wearing a green hoodie under a black jacket, gray jeans, green sneakers, a black face mask and a white hat. His female friend had on a white jacket, black and white pants and red UGG boots.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO