Gilroy Dispatch
Christopher High School senior prepares to march in London New Year’s Day Parade
Tyler Arakaki still can’t quite believe he got chosen to march in the London New Year’s Day Parade. But, when the Christopher High School senior and his mother Roberta fly into the historic capital of England this week, it’ll become a reality, even if it still feels unbelievable, he admitted.
losgatan.com
Where to celebrate the New Year in Los Gatos and the South Bay
New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday in 2022, providing an extra day to recover before the work week begins. Clubs and venues around Los Gatos and the South Bay have planned accordingly. All events are on Dec. 31, unless otherwise noted. The focus is on dancing at Charley’s...
My Stanford education was best in class, yet left big 'life skills' gaps
Marisa Messina went to private schools and attended Stanford University for college and business school. But, she writes, she still finds her education lacking in fundamentals, particularly life skills — like handling personal finances, doing home repairs and dealing with emotions. She wonders what a proper modern education should include — and who is responsible for filling in the holes.
Worried about tuition next year? Try the CA College Corps
Earning a bachelor's degree has increasingly become a surefire pathway toward employment for American youth — but not without financial drawbacks like student loans, which can follow graduates for decades. Governor Gavin Newsom has begun a program for low-income college students that helps pave the rocky road to graduation. The California College Corps, lauded by Newsom as the accomplishment he is "more proud of than anything (he's) been involved in",...
diablomag.com
Restaurant Review: Sons of Liberty Alehouse in Livermore
Don’t be fooled by the name. The Sons of Liberty Alehouse is neither a political firebrand hangout nor an alehouse—both its San Leandro and Livermore locations are welcoming, upscale gastropubs with inventive cocktails and delicious takes on traditional comfort food. Let’s start with the Sons of Liberty’s deviled...
sfstandard.com
7 Must-Read Books of 2022 by Local Authors
We are blessed in the Bay Area with star-studded literary talent, and these seven titles from local authors do not disappoint. Whether your sweet spot is novels, nonfiction or something in between, you’re sure to get lost in—or have your mind changed by—one of these books. You can find them all at your local bookstore or library.
Flying Magazine
Museum Spotlight: Moffett Field, California
The Moffett Field Historical Society Museum's Lockheed U2C on display. [Credit: Moffett Field Historical Society Museum]. We all have our favorite aircraft—even the people who are charged with caring for them at the aviation museums across the country. Since December is the birthday month of powered flight, FLYING magazine reached out to museums across the country to find out which aircraft are the personal favorites of the museum staff as well as the museum visitors.
pajaronian.com
Guest View: A salute to Watsonville’s finest
We have several 7-Eleven stores in the area. Since the pandemic, we have worked the graveyard shift. This turned out to be the best experience in the last few decades. We have seen the best, the worst and everything in between. The labor shortage, the homeless problem, the unpredictable and uncertainty of the pandemic, and the endless supply shortage creates a very unprecedented challenge for all businesses, our stores among those.
pajaronian.com
A profile in public service: Lowell Hurst
Purely by happenstance after moving here in 2018, I met Lowell Hurst during his last month as Watsonville’s mayor (his third stint). Affable with a booming, cheery voice landing truth bombs and jokes equally, his Midwest openness and disdain for pretense shone through our conversation then and today. Lowell...
KSBW.com
Hazel Hawkins Hospital reaches agreement with Anthem Blue Cross
HOLLISTER, Calif. — --Video from previous broadcast. Hazel Hawkins has announced that they have reached an agreement with Anthem Blue Cross that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The new agreement will allow Anthem-insured patients to maintain in-network access to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital services, facilities and providers....
Struggling artists squeezed out of San Jose
An exorbitant rent increase is about to break apart a longtime artist enclave in downtown San Jose. Roughly six dozens artists at Citadel Art Studios at the corner of Martha and Fifth streets were sent into a scramble last month when their landlord, R&C Brown, announced rent hikes of 100% or more in some instances, starting February 2023, tenants said. Artists organized to fight the new rates and managed to reduce the increases for some tenants, but many said they would have to downsize or lose their space altogether. One artist estimated roughly 30% of tenants are leaving.
pajaronian.com
County Supervisors get two new members
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors reached a milestone Thursday when the first African American person in its 172-year history was sworn in to the District 3 seat before a large audience that packed the chambers. During the same ceremony, Felipe Hernandez became the second Latino...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri
After visiting over 1,250 restaurants throughout the U.S. Guy Fieri, who hosts “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” says this is the best place to eat in all of California. Known for his love of comfort food and home-style cooking, Fieri highlights the best local food spots in cities large and small accross the nation on his Food Network show. The folks at food news and recipe site, Mashed reviewed all of the eateries Fieri has visited to compile a list of his favorite places to dine in each state.
Bay Area tourist offered $24K in travel vouchers but says Delta rescinded offer
A Bay Area tourist was offered $24,000 worth of vouchers from Delta Airlines to give up his family's seats on an overbooked flight. But he says the airline took back the offer made after an alleged staffing mishap.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area Returns to KQED in January!
Hungry for more Check, Please! Bay Area? Host Leslie Sbrocco returns to KQED in 2023 to chat with a new batch of local guests and to introduce you to your next favorite Bay Area dining destination! In each episode of this James Beard and Emmy Award-winning program, three Bay Area residents recommend their favorite place to eat, and the other two guests visit anonymously to check it out. After trying each other’s picks, they join Sbrocco in studio to discuss, debate, and dish on their dining experiences. At the end of each episode, reporter Cecilia Phillips samples a fun, off-the-beaten-path eatery to uncover the area’s most unexpectedly delightful food spots. From plant-based comfort fare in Oakland to island vibes and tropical specialties in Vallejo, shareable Turkish meze in San Francisco to hog heaven in Petaluma, we’ve scoured the Bay for the best bites so you don’t have to!
The best hikes and day trips in the Bay Area we covered in 2022
Peaks, basins and ghost towns from a year well-traveled.
IDENTIFIED: Married couple killed in Yosemite rock fall
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance on Tuesday have been officially identified by the National Park Service. Officials say Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35, a married couple from San Jose were killed when a significant rockfall occurred around 9:00 a.m. […]
7 Best Restaurants in the Bay Area
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bay Area dim sum restaurant with Michelin nod set to close after 20 years
The dim sum restaurant could host up to 550 guests.
