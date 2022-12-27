Jefferson Campbell (Jay Mac) McDonald, age 77, of Speedwell, TN passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 13, 1945, to the late Lula and Dayton McDonald. Jay was saved at a young age; he was of the Baptist faith. The things he enjoyed most in life were working on the farm for most of his life, he also loved spending time with his family, especially all of our grandbabies, and we can’t forget his love for riding his four-wheeler.

SPEEDWELL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO