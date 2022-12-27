ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TN

Bruce R. Hanley, age 81, of Jacksboro

Mr. Bruce R. Hanley, age 81, of Jacksboro passed away Friday, December 30, 2022. He attended New Life Ministry and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Bruce enjoyed spending time with family and especially his Grandchildren. He was a hard worker and took great pride in his work. Preceded in death by Parents, Elton and Esther Kimberly Hanley.
Bertha Lucy Bruce, age 100, of Jacksboro

Bertha Lucy Bruce, age 100, of Jacksboro passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. She was a member of the LaFollette Church of God and retired from US Postal System as Postmaster in Pioneer. Preceded in death by husband: James Bruce, daughter: Kathleen Jackson, grandchildren: Gary Jackson and Jason Bruce, Kimberly Stanford and Lisa Vaughn, parents: John Dutch Rutherford and Mary Jane Petrey Rutherford.
Harold Leab, age 53, of Caryville

Harold Leab, age 53, of Caryville, Tennessee formerly of New River, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Harold was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on April 1, 1969. He was a coal miner for Premium Coal. Harold was a member of Grave Hill Baptist Church in New River. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, watching NASCAR, searching for ginseng and being out in the mountains. Harold is preceded in death by his dad Ike Leab, sister Faye, grandparents Guy and Sabra Phillips Leab, and George and Ada Phillips Burchfield.
Shirley Atchison, age 55, of Elk Valley

Age 55 of Elk Valley (Pioneer), Tennessee passed away Thursday December 29, 2022, at her home. She was born January 10, 1967, in Jellico, Tennessee. Nieces & Nephews: Connie Hicks, Adell Kemplen, Susan Ritchie, Larry Lay, Greg Edward Marlow, Britney lay. A host of friends & family to mourn her...
A community and a country express its thanks to Kevin Walden

TOP PHOTO: State Representative Dennis Powers (right) congratulates Kevin Walden, Director of Campbell County Veteran Services. Walden was celebrated on Thursday with a retirement gathering at The Grand on Central. Representative Powers stopped by to wish him well and thank him for all he has done for Campbell County veterans.
Dora Lee Denise Lynch Smith, age 52, of Jellico

Age 52 of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Wednesday December 28, 2022, in Jellico, Tennessee. She was born September 15, 1970, in La Follette, Tennessee. Brother: Harold Dewayne Lynch & wife Suzanne Lynch. A host of nieces, nephews, friends & family to mourn her passing. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Jefferson Campbell (Jay Mac) McDonald, age 77, of Speedwell

Jefferson Campbell (Jay Mac) McDonald, age 77, of Speedwell, TN passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 13, 1945, to the late Lula and Dayton McDonald. Jay was saved at a young age; he was of the Baptist faith. The things he enjoyed most in life were working on the farm for most of his life, he also loved spending time with his family, especially all of our grandbabies, and we can’t forget his love for riding his four-wheeler.
Christine Ball, age 94, Pine Knot, Kentucky

Age 94 of Pine Knot, Kentucky passed away Wednesday December 28, 2022, at Williamsburg Health & Rehab Center. She was born August 13, 1928. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
6 Names on Friday, December 30, 2022, Arrest Report

Brown, Cory Rashele, age 26, (homeless) of Jacksboro for violation of probation (criminal court). Byrd, Joshua Poe, age 38, of 2521 Midland Road, Shelbyville for possession of a schedule II-controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI-controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, violation of probation (criminal court), and driving on a suspended, revoked or canceled driver’s license.
Morning house fire at Vasper

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The call of a house fire came in to Central Dispatch at 4:27 Friday morning. The caller told operators that she was getting everyone out of the home, according to the report from dispatch. Units from Ridgewood Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched. Deputies with the...
Wednesday’s fourth fire ignited just before 3pm

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Firefighters with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service are on their third fire call of the day. Crews were dispatched at 2:56pm to a brushfire near Norris Lake in the Rainbow area. “Four homes were saved. However, a lot of hot spots remain, and we’ll be here quite a while,” said Captain Daniel Lawson with the CCRFS.
