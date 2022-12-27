Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton family grounded by Southwest Airlines
Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay bus driver retires after 50 years
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Extra!: When pigs fly
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When I was growing up, my family like to use a phrase for something that is never likely to happen: “When pigs fly.”. I can hear my brothers saying – if I could tell them – that I would:. + Work...
WBAY Green Bay
Mile of Music will ring in the New Year - tonight
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tonight is the eve to New Year’s Eve. And if that sounds strange, Mile of Music is ok with that - because this is the night of their New Year’s Eve Celebration. The team is bringing back three artists from the summer’s festival...
wearegreenbay.com
Ring in 2023 with the Packers Pro Shop
(WFRV) – From new color block gear to special glassware and home décor for the New Year, Lisa from the Pro Shop shows just some of her favorites you can shop now to celebrate the arrival of 2023. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Gus
Meet Gus, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome boy is 90lbs of love and looking for a home with any children over 8 years old. Toys and treats are his favorite things and he prefers not to share with other...
wearegreenbay.com
Bring in 2023 with local powerhouse band Modern Day Drifters
(WFRV) – They consider themselves one of the best kept secrets in Door County, but today the secret is out and you can ring in 2023 with them tomorrow night. Local 5 Live gets music from 5-piece powerhouse band Modern Day Drifters plus details on some upcoming shows. 12/31...
Retiring Green Bay fire chief: 'I never felt like I was coming to work'
Having a job is a great accomplishment, but being in a career for so long shows true passion. Green Bay Fire Chief and longtime firefighter David Litton is retiring.
wearegreenbay.com
Most popular baby names of 2022 in Green Bay & Sheboygan, according to HSHS
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the new year right around the corner, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay has provided its most popular baby names from 2022. According to officials with the hospital, the following names were given the most often to children born at HSHS St. Vincent.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah to host medallion scavenger hunts to mark 150 years
NEENAH, WI (WFRV) – As we ring in the new year, the city of Neenah is also marking 150 years. Neenah’s Police Department is also celebrating 150 years of service. To celebrate, the city is planning an exciting series of scavenger hunts in public parks for 2023. Local 5 News got an early look at what the treasure will be.
seehafernews.com
HSHS Reveals Top Baby Names at Two Area Hospitals
According to Hospital Sisters Health System, Noah was a very popular boys name, as it was tied for the most used at both St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Henry was also very popular in Green Bay, while Oliver was equally as liked in...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
wtaq.com
Mihm’s in Menasha Returns Under New Ownership
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A restaurant that had been a Fox Valley staple for over 60 years is back after closing its doors this summer. Mihm’s Charcoal Grill in Menasha is officially under new ownership — something the previous owners had been hoping would happen when they announced the restaurant’s closure in May. At that time, though, the owners couldn’t find a buyer, and it looked like the Menasha gem would fade into Fox Valley history.
wearegreenbay.com
Sparkly Thursday: New Year’s top
(WFRV) – Instead of Trendy Tuesday, this week is all about the sparkle. Ring in the New Year with this super soft, sparkle top and vegan leather pants for a comfortable, yet shining look. The top is on sale for only $49.99, the pants for $79.99 at Furs and...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ comes to Green Bay
(WFRV) – If you need a little sweet treat – or a cake for a crowd, you have a fun new option in the area. Jill McGrath and Marisa George visited Local 5 Live with a look at their new business Nothing Bundt Cakes and how you can make an order.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Urban Middle School closed; asbestos found in building
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Urban Middle School in Sheboygan is closed from Monday, Jan. 2, to Tuesday, Jan. 3, after finding small amounts of asbestos in the building. According to the school, overnight on Dec. 26, a frozen water pipe in a third-floor science classroom burst, causing significant damage to that classroom and the classrooms on the floors beneath it. In all, six classrooms in the school sustained substantial water damage.
1065thebuzz.com
Mild End to a Wild Month
While December weather will probably be remembered for its crippling effects on holiday plans in Sheboygan, there are other things that made this a wild month. It was a very cloudy month, with many not seeing the sun for two weeks at a time. It was also very windy, with that holiday storm in particular generating winds above 30 mph for days, and peaking over 50 mph several times. While temperatures have only been two-tenths of a degree above average – and with these past two days still to go – that average is the product of some pretty wild extremes. A record low of -9 was reached on December 23rd, while a record high of 55 was recorded by the National Weather Service yesterday…but you probably didn’t feel it since it occurred just before midnight. And as for snowfall…there wasn’t much, as most precipitation fell as rain. A record single-day total of .68 inches of rain fell on the 15th, helping to put Sheboygan’s monthly total just over a tenth of an inch above average water for the month.
Door County Pulse
Apartments for J-1 Workers Proposed in Sturgeon Bay
A single-family dwelling at 114 N. 7th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay – the former site of a bed-and-breakfast – could be converted into apartments for J-1 visa student workers. The city’s Plan Commission on Dec. 21 conducted a conceptual review of the Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the project initiated by Jurgita and David Kana, who want to convert the building into four one-bedroom apartment units. They plan to live in one of them and rent the other three.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Brothers to Stand Trial For Early December Shooting
Two Green Bay brothers will be standing trial for their connection to a shooting from earlier this month. 18-year-old Anthony Simbler Jr. and 16-year-old Avion Simbler allegedly attacked a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex on Humboldt Road on December 3rd and shot him in the abdomen. Anthony has been...
