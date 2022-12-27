ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton family grounded by Southwest Airlines

Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay bus driver retires after 50 years

Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Extra!: When pigs fly

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When I was growing up, my family like to use a phrase for something that is never likely to happen: “When pigs fly.”. I can hear my brothers saying – if I could tell them – that I would:. + Work...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mile of Music will ring in the New Year - tonight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tonight is the eve to New Year’s Eve. And if that sounds strange, Mile of Music is ok with that - because this is the night of their New Year’s Eve Celebration. The team is bringing back three artists from the summer’s festival...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Ring in 2023 with the Packers Pro Shop

(WFRV) – From new color block gear to special glassware and home décor for the New Year, Lisa from the Pro Shop shows just some of her favorites you can shop now to celebrate the arrival of 2023. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Gus

Meet Gus, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome boy is 90lbs of love and looking for a home with any children over 8 years old. Toys and treats are his favorite things and he prefers not to share with other...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bring in 2023 with local powerhouse band Modern Day Drifters

(WFRV) – They consider themselves one of the best kept secrets in Door County, but today the secret is out and you can ring in 2023 with them tomorrow night. Local 5 Live gets music from 5-piece powerhouse band Modern Day Drifters plus details on some upcoming shows. 12/31...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah to host medallion scavenger hunts to mark 150 years

NEENAH, WI (WFRV) – As we ring in the new year, the city of Neenah is also marking 150 years. Neenah’s Police Department is also celebrating 150 years of service. To celebrate, the city is planning an exciting series of scavenger hunts in public parks for 2023. Local 5 News got an early look at what the treasure will be.
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

HSHS Reveals Top Baby Names at Two Area Hospitals

According to Hospital Sisters Health System, Noah was a very popular boys name, as it was tied for the most used at both St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Henry was also very popular in Green Bay, while Oliver was equally as liked in...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Mihm’s in Menasha Returns Under New Ownership

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A restaurant that had been a Fox Valley staple for over 60 years is back after closing its doors this summer. Mihm’s Charcoal Grill in Menasha is officially under new ownership — something the previous owners had been hoping would happen when they announced the restaurant’s closure in May. At that time, though, the owners couldn’t find a buyer, and it looked like the Menasha gem would fade into Fox Valley history.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sparkly Thursday: New Year’s top

(WFRV) – Instead of Trendy Tuesday, this week is all about the sparkle. Ring in the New Year with this super soft, sparkle top and vegan leather pants for a comfortable, yet shining look. The top is on sale for only $49.99, the pants for $79.99 at Furs and...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ comes to Green Bay

(WFRV) – If you need a little sweet treat – or a cake for a crowd, you have a fun new option in the area. Jill McGrath and Marisa George visited Local 5 Live with a look at their new business Nothing Bundt Cakes and how you can make an order.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan Urban Middle School closed; asbestos found in building

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Urban Middle School in Sheboygan is closed from Monday, Jan. 2, to Tuesday, Jan. 3, after finding small amounts of asbestos in the building. According to the school, overnight on Dec. 26, a frozen water pipe in a third-floor science classroom burst, causing significant damage to that classroom and the classrooms on the floors beneath it. In all, six classrooms in the school sustained substantial water damage.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Mild End to a Wild Month

While December weather will probably be remembered for its crippling effects on holiday plans in Sheboygan, there are other things that made this a wild month. It was a very cloudy month, with many not seeing the sun for two weeks at a time. It was also very windy, with that holiday storm in particular generating winds above 30 mph for days, and peaking over 50 mph several times. While temperatures have only been two-tenths of a degree above average – and with these past two days still to go – that average is the product of some pretty wild extremes. A record low of -9 was reached on December 23rd, while a record high of 55 was recorded by the National Weather Service yesterday…but you probably didn’t feel it since it occurred just before midnight. And as for snowfall…there wasn’t much, as most precipitation fell as rain. A record single-day total of .68 inches of rain fell on the 15th, helping to put Sheboygan’s monthly total just over a tenth of an inch above average water for the month.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Door County Pulse

Apartments for J-1 Workers Proposed in Sturgeon Bay

A single-family dwelling at 114 N. 7th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay – the former site of a bed-and-breakfast – could be converted into apartments for J-1 visa student workers. The city’s Plan Commission on Dec. 21 conducted a conceptual review of the Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the project initiated by Jurgita and David Kana, who want to convert the building into four one-bedroom apartment units. They plan to live in one of them and rent the other three.
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Brothers to Stand Trial For Early December Shooting

Two Green Bay brothers will be standing trial for their connection to a shooting from earlier this month. 18-year-old Anthony Simbler Jr. and 16-year-old Avion Simbler allegedly attacked a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex on Humboldt Road on December 3rd and shot him in the abdomen. Anthony has been...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy