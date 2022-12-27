Read full article on original website
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objectsRoger MarshNaples, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Blue Dog Bar & Grill in Matlacha hopes to reopen by first week of January
“This place is going to have so much energy when we reopen,” said Merri Shallow, assistant kitchen manager of Blue Dog. “It’s nothing but happy tears."
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: 60 restaurants launch in Bonita, Estero, Lee in 2022
At least 60 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Lee County, including more than two dozen in Bonita Springs and Estero. Bonita truly was a hot spot this calendar year with the launch of many notable dining destinations in the city. The owners of the nearby Downtown Coffee and Wine Co. upped their game with the introduction of The Bohemian Restaurant, which led the way in the first quarter of 2022 with its March opening in the new Entrada business center on the corner of Old 41 and Bonita Beach roads. Entrada also saw the February openings of the Rabbit Hole Kava Bar and Lee County’s first location of Naples-based Napoli on the Bay Pizza.
WINKNEWS.com
Sandman Books’ roof collapses again
After being deemed safe, the roof that fell on the owner of Sandman Books, giving him a concussion, collapsed again. The owner of the closed bookstore doesn’t want the roof to fall again. Nevertheless, the store must be empty by the start of the new year, or everything inside...
WINKNEWS.com
Returning to Fort Myers Beach ahead of New Years Eve
The sun is out, bringing the warmth back to Southwest Florida beaches just in time for a vintage new years celebration. But how will the seemingly ever-present display of damage left behind by Hurricane Ian impact people and the festivities?. Everyone on Fort Myers Beach is excited, with some going...
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva Island
2023: A Happy Renewal Year for Sanibel and Captiva Island. Ribbon Cutting for Sanibel Captiva Island VacationsPhoto bySanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce. Starting January 2, 2023 the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to the public as the recovery from Hurricane Ian continues across Sanibel and Captiva Island. Many reach out to social media for status updates on their favorite local shops, hotels and restaurants, it’s honest to share that there has been much loss. A handful of businesses moved off-island to reopen in the Fort Myers Bell Tower Shops, while others were lucky enough to be able to restore and reopen on the island.
Barefoot Beach to remain closed until 2024
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The last beach to remain closed in Collier County will not open until at least early 2024, according to the Collier County government. Barefoot Beach was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. The Parks & Recreation Department provided the following information to ABC7:. Our crews are working...
Hotel on Fort Myers Beach now welcoming out-of-town guests
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Before Wednesday, functioning hotels on Fort Myers Beach were reserved for locals and workers restoring the island. The Lighthouse Resort Inn and Suites are now open to all guests 23 and older. Repairs are ongoing, there is no wifi, the phone service and elevators...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Fort Myers, Florida
The City of Fort Myers is a great place to visit, with plenty of places to visit. From dining out and shopping at the Factory Stores at Edison Ford to playing golf and fishing off the seawall, there are always things to do in Fort Myers. Florida, especially Southwest Florida,...
Florida Weekly
Buyers Love Amenities, Views and Residences At Kalea Bay
Kalea Bay, the luxury residential high-rise community located on Vanderbilt Drive, just north of Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples, is very popular with buyers, as evidenced by the community’s success. Some say it’s the community’s endless amenities. Others say it’s the sophisticated design of the residences. And everyone gives a nod to the incredible Gulf views.
WINKNEWS.com
New Year’s Eve celebrations in SWFL
There are a variety of celebrations on New Year’s Eve in Southwest Florida to choose from to usher in 2023. The Freedom 5K run 2022 takes place in Port Charlotte at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park at 9 a.m. New Year’s Eve at Fort Myers Brewing Company...
Marconews.com
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read reviews from past issues, including …. Review‘Watts for Dinner’: Saki opens second location in East Naples. AndThai Sushi By KJ, Pours at Publix (East Naples), Joey D's, First Watch, Habanero Catering (East...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Naples, Florida
Naples, Florida, is a city that is located on the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. It is well-known for its golf courses, high-end shopping, and miles of white-sand beaches. If you plan to visit this beautiful city, you’ll find plenty of things to do. Whether you’re a foodie,...
WINKNEWS.com
The future of Fort Myers Beach: The personal side of progress
It’s been just over three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida. For some in Fort Myers Beach, the aftermath has been the most challenging time of their lives. WINK News is profiling the rebuild of the barrier island town through the eyes and experiences of a local builder.
Charlotte County derelict vessels to go up on auction block
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of damaged boats are piling up in a makeshift salvage yard in Charlotte County. They were damaged during Hurricane Ian and are now being auctioned to the public. If you’ve ever thought about sailing your own yacht, you may be able to do it...
Marconews.com
'Watts for Dinner': The best dishes of 2022
It was a standout year of dining in and around Marco Island. It was hard to narrow my picks from the restaurants we dined at in 2022. But here goes …. In February, we visited Tony’s N.Y. Pizza (aka Tony’s Pizzeria) for the first time ever. With the...
WINKNEWS.com
Last day of debris clean up in Charlotte County
The last day residents can place storm debris for collection is Saturday, Dec. 31. Any storm debris already placed will continue to be collected. Charlotte County says its debris contractor has increased the number of debris collection units deployed and is in the process of adding units in the coming days.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach ‘Book Nook’ owner restocks, awaits reopening
Annette Stillson couldn’t believe the wreckage of what had been her book store. Annette’s Book Nook, previously called the Beach Book Nook, flooded from Hurricane Ian’s storm surge on Sept. 28 at Santini Plaza on Fort Myers Beach, near the southern end of Estero Island. Stillson, a Bonita Springs resident who doesn’t drive, wasn’t able to survey the scene until about a week later. Even then, the reality of the situation didn’t quite register.
Adorable animals want your old Christmas tree
NAPLES, Fla. — The holiday season is nearing its end and now many across Southwest Florida are cleaning up and throwing those trees to the curb for trash pickup. However, there other locals that would love to recycle your old (non-plastic) Christmas tree. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida takes...
Officials warn of New Year’s Eve fireworks due to dry weather conditions
You may have noticed pop-up fireworks stands in your neighborhood selling different varieties. But with the recent dry weather combined with Hurricane Debris, lighting them off could be a hazard. With New Year’s Eve just one day away, many residents in Southwest Florida are gearing up for their own personal...
Naples residents never got their luggage for their family Christmas in Hawaii
The Wilson family has been going on family vacations during Christmas for years, but this year with no luggage for the whole trip they missed out on family time and presents
