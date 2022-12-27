ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Police: Man shot in north St. Louis City, suspect in custody

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIv7Y_0jvpXT3A00

ST. LOUIS – One person is in custody Tuesday following a shooting in St. Louis City’s Penrose neighborhood.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 4100 block of N. Euclid Avenue.

Top Story: Missouri lawmakers seek to stop Amber McLaughlin Jan. 3 execution

Police claim to have found an adult victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was said to be conscious and breathing.

Caldwell said officers believe the shooting is domestic related, and that the suspect was arrested at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Man shot during fight in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One man was hurt after someone shot him during a fight in south St. Louis. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Michigan Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. Investigators say the victim was near Mount Pleasant Park when he got...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed just north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis Thursday. SLMPD says the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 18th Street and Cass Avenue. A 35-year-old man was shot in his chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for treatment but died due to the severity of his injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 injured after shooting inside barbershop in Alton

ALTON, Ill. — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday that left one person injured. The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Fresh Cuts IV Life barbershop on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Alton. Officers responding to the scene found one...
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Judge overturns man’s conviction in 2011 St. Louis death

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge overturned a Missouri man’s murder conviction in a case in which investigators failed to reveal that a witness was in a romantic relationship with the lead detective. Judge Timothy Boyer on Friday overturned Lamont Cambell’s conviction in the death of Lenny Gregory...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

17-year-old killed on Christmas weekend in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a teenager was shot and killed over the weekend. LaShawn Bell, 17, was found shot on Fall Street between Williams and Richard just before midnight on Christmas Eve. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Christmas morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

SUV stolen in Arnold recovered in St. Louis

A 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer recently was stolen from outside the 7-Eleven convenience store, 3695 West Outer Road, in Arnold. It was recovered two days later in St. Louis, Arnold Police reported. A 59-year-old Arnold woman left the SUV unlocked with the engine running at about 7:15 a.m. Dec. 16 and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Lesterville Man Charged

(Leadington, MO) A man from Lesterville, 28 year old Daniel J. Hill, is facing criminal charges in St. Francois County after he is alleged to have shot a vehicle and slashed tire's of another at Leadbelt Auto Sales on Flat River Road at Leadington. Reports indicate surveillance footage from the auto dealer's lot shows a man identified as Hill on the lot December 23rd. The man is seen pulling up in his SUV, exiting the vehicle, and inflicting damage to the two vehicles. Hill is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first degree property damage, and two counts of second degree tampering.
LESTERVILLE, MO
FOX2now.com

What are the consequences for discharging a firearm?

ST. LOUIS – Random gunfire has proven to be a dangerous part of some New Year celebrations in St. Louis. During this week’s Legal Lens, Brown & Crouppen attorney Andrea McNairy discusses both the dangers and the legal consequences of discharging a firearm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Police: Man allegedly lit towel on fire before south St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man was arrested after allegedly starting an early Tuesday morning fire at a south St. Louis home. According to police, a 38-year-old woman was inside a home in the 7200 block of Michigan Avenue when she woke up to the 46-year-old man allegedly lighting a towel on fire. She told police that the suspect then threw the burning towel in a laundry hamper.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Authorities rescue man, chicken coop following rollover crash in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia Heights. Police responded to a call for a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Camp Jackson Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found a parked vehicle that was hit. They then discovered an overturned SUV down an embankment about 50 yards away. A man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.
CAHOKIA, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy