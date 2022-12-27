Police: Man shot in north St. Louis City, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS – One person is in custody Tuesday following a shooting in St. Louis City’s Penrose neighborhood.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 4100 block of N. Euclid Avenue.

Police claim to have found an adult victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was said to be conscious and breathing.

Caldwell said officers believe the shooting is domestic related, and that the suspect was arrested at the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.