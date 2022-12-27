ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobleskill, NY

Vape shop cited for sale to underage user

By Michael Mahar
 4 days ago

COBLESKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Cloud Nine of Cobleskill Corporation has allegedly violated the New York State Public Health Law for selling tobacco products to someone under the age of 21. The store allegedly provided an underage user with an illegal nicotine-containing flavored vape, according to the Schoharie County Department of Health.

The store faces the violations of selling tobacco products to a minor, and selling flavored vaping products that contain nicotine.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

