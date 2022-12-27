ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
CLINTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy