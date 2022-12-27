ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastchester, NY

PIX11

Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

3 critically injured in Long Island house fire

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Three people were critically injured Friday in a house fire on Long Island.The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Oakley Avenue in Elmont.Officials say three civilians were rescued by firefighters and were last reported to be in critical condition.One firefighter was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor burns.The fire was under control by 11 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ELMONT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck

RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
RYE, NY
News 12

Bridgeport house fire displaces 12 adults, 5 kids

A fire in Bridgeport Thursday displaced 12 adults and five kids. Fire officials say the fire broke out around 3:45 p.m. on Poplar Street. Officials say the fire started in the attic of the three-floor home. No one was injured, and there is no word on what caused the fire.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Tractor Trailer Strikes Him On Side Of I-287 In Rye: Police

A man was killed after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while standing by his disabled truck on the side of a Westchester County highway, police said. The crash happened on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 4:15 a.m., when police responded to I-287 and the I-95 ramps in Rye for a reported accident between a box truck and tractor-trailer, according to state police.
RYE, NY
norwoodnews.org

Norwood: 76-Year-Old Man Dies in Residential Fire

A 76-year-old man has died following a fatal, residential fire in the Norwood section of The Bronx, police said. According to the NYPD, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at approximately 10.22 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a residential fire inside 3540 Rochambeau Avenue, in Apartment #2G. “Upon arrival...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Wappingers Falls man dies in Montgomery crash

A Wappinger Falls man was killed in a crash in the town of Montgomery on Tuesday, according to police. Authorities say a vehicle went off State Route 211 near Canning Road, before coming to a stop on a lawn. The driver, 33-year-old Frank Richards, was ejected from the car. Police...
MONTGOMERY, NY

