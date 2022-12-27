Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.Raj guleriaNew York City, NY
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYCRaj guleriaNew York City, NY
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Related
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
47-year-old woman with development disabilities missing after leaving Long Island home
A police search spanning both Long Island and Queens is underway for a woman who went missing last Friday.
brownstoner.com
Most Popular Upstate Listings of 2022: From an 18th Century Cottage to a Mid-Century Usonian
While it might be too late to snap up some of these historic properties outside of Brooklyn, you can still read up on tales of menageries, a time-capsule bar and, of course, rumors of a George Washington visit. The most popular Upstate listings story for 2022 concerned a house in...
Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
3 critically injured in Long Island house fire
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Three people were critically injured Friday in a house fire on Long Island.The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Oakley Avenue in Elmont.Officials say three civilians were rescued by firefighters and were last reported to be in critical condition.One firefighter was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor burns.The fire was under control by 11 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Got Milk? Popular Cookie Chain To Open Location In Nassau County
The new year will bring a new place to get your sugar fix on Long Island. Crumbl Cookies is set to open its latest location in Levittown, according to a job posting on Salary.com. The posting is for a general manager position at a yet-to-be disclosed location in Levittown. The...
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601
Mulino's of Westchester is a local and national award-winning Northern Italian cuisine in the heart of Westchester County, NY. Location: 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 761-1818.
'Eviction epidemic:' Bridgeport grandmother facing removal from only home she's ever known
Karyn Timmons is facing foreclosure and eviction from the residence for issues including failure to pay co-op fees.
Former NYPD detective from Goshen accused of abandoning 9 dogs in freezing temperatures
Rescue officials say the animals were found with no food or water and are owned by former NYPD detective Erick Flores.
Woman Killed In Overnight Long Island Expressway Crash In Syosset
An investigation is underway after a fatal overnight crash on the Long Island Expressway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 in Syosset and involved a 2018 Jeep Renegade, driven by a 53-year-old woman, and a 2018 Hino commercial truck being operated by a 28-year-old man, Nassau County Police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck
RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
Police: Man arrested for injuring 2 Nassau officers in Garden City Park
Police say 22-year-old Aasif Rasul was having an argument with a 25-year-old woman in his car.
‘My husband was thrown out like garbage.’ Monticello woman searches for answers in husband’s unsolved NYC death
NYPD says the Sullivan County man was found dead miles away from his destination in someone’s driveway he didn’t know.
News 12
Bridgeport house fire displaces 12 adults, 5 kids
A fire in Bridgeport Thursday displaced 12 adults and five kids. Fire officials say the fire broke out around 3:45 p.m. on Poplar Street. Officials say the fire started in the attic of the three-floor home. No one was injured, and there is no word on what caused the fire.
Man Dies After Tractor Trailer Strikes Him On Side Of I-287 In Rye: Police
A man was killed after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while standing by his disabled truck on the side of a Westchester County highway, police said. The crash happened on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 4:15 a.m., when police responded to I-287 and the I-95 ramps in Rye for a reported accident between a box truck and tractor-trailer, according to state police.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: 76-Year-Old Man Dies in Residential Fire
A 76-year-old man has died following a fatal, residential fire in the Norwood section of The Bronx, police said. According to the NYPD, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at approximately 10.22 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a residential fire inside 3540 Rochambeau Avenue, in Apartment #2G. “Upon arrival...
News 12
Wappingers Falls man dies in Montgomery crash
A Wappinger Falls man was killed in a crash in the town of Montgomery on Tuesday, according to police. Authorities say a vehicle went off State Route 211 near Canning Road, before coming to a stop on a lawn. The driver, 33-year-old Frank Richards, was ejected from the car. Police...
Gruesome Injuries Suffered By Rockland Man Knocked Over Route 17 Median
A man from Rockland County who was struck trying to cross a stretch of Route 17 suffered a gruesome fate, responders revealed.Both his lower left leg and part of his right foot were amputated after he was knocked over the highway divider, they said.The 66-year-old Suffern resident was taken to Hack…
NBC New York
Aspiring Model, 22, Arrested in Stunning Twist to Deadly NYC ‘Home Invasion'
A 22-year-old aspiring model faces charges including murder and attempted murder for allegedly killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home a day ago, a bloodbath she first blamed on masked home invaders, authorities say. Nikki Secondino also is accused of weapons possession after the shocking...
Comments / 1